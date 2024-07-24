News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press

The production will run August 2–11, 2024 and stars Steven Pasquale and more.

By: Jul. 24, 2024
Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine, directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler will be presented at the Kennedy Center in August. 
 

See photos of the company meeting the press below!

Running August 2–11, 2024 in the Eisenhower Theater, the production will star Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, the Kennedy Center’s Guys and Dolls) as Guido Contini, Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Claudia, three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!,Hamilton) as Our Lady of the Spa, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Saraghina, Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Man of La Mancha, Scarface) as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese(Hamilton, Hair) as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town) as Luisa Contini, and Michelle Veintimilla(The Visit, Gotham) as Carla Albanese. The complete cast will be announced at a later date.

Based on the groundbreaking, Academy Award–winning Federico Fellini film 8 ½, Nine takes it up (half) a notch by putting Fellini’s semi-autobiographical story to music. Famed director Guido Contini (Pasquale), suffering from “director’s block” on his latest film and from a strained marriage to the neglected Luisa (Stanley), retreats into his mind, where a parade of women—lovers past and present—bombard his senses and throw reality into question. Suffused with a haunting score by Maury Yeston and book by Arthur Kopit, the Tony Award–winning musical blends genres and styles to explore love, rejection, how we love, and why we reject.

Nine will include musical direction by Lily Ling, scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Alejo Vietti, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey. Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
(Back Row L to R): Marina Pires, Lesli Margherita, Carolee Carmello, Kamille Upshaw, Shereen Ahmed, Lucia Giannetta, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Elizabeth Stanley, Michelle Veintimilla (Middle Row L to R): Allison Blackwell, Georgina Pazcoguin, Dylis Croman, Jen Sese, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Front Row L to R): Morgan Marcell, Yani Marin, Haley Fish, Charlie Firlik, Steven Pasquale, Sasha Hutchings

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed, Jen Sese, Lesli Margherita, Carolee Carmello, Steven Pasquale, Elizabeth Stanley, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed, Jen Sese, Lesli Margherita, Carolee Carmello, Steven Pasquale, Elizabeth Stanley, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale and Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Carolee Carmello, Michelle Veintimilla, Steven Pasquale, Shereen Ahmed and Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale and Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed and Jen Sese

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Carolee Carmello, Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Jen Sese and Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale and Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Sasha Hutchings and Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale and Lesli Margherita

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Lesli Margherita and Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Lesli Margherita, Elizabeth Stanley and Shereen Ahmed

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Sasha Hutchings and Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Sasha Hutchings and Shereen Ahmed

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Sasha Hutchings, Shereen Ahmed, Jen Sese, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Lesli Margherita, Elizabeth Stanley, Michelle Veintimilla and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Jen Sese, Lesli Margherita and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Michelle Veintimilla, Steven Pasquale, Shereen Ahmed and Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Director/ Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Haley Fish, Marina Pires, Yani Marin, Dylis Croman, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Georgina Pazcoguin, Lesli Margherita, Charlie Firlik, Kamille Upshaw, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Morgan Marcell, Elizabeth Stanley, Allison Blackwell and Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Sasha Hutchings, Steven Pasquale and Shereen Ahmed

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale, Morgan Marcell, Michelle Veintimilla, Georgina Pazcoguin and Sasha Hutchings

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Elizabeth Stanley, Steven Pasquale, Morgan Marcell, Michelle Veintimilla, Georgina Pazcoguin and Sasha Hutchings

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Charlie Firlik, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Dylis Croman, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Allison Blackwell, Elizabeth Stanley, Haley Fish, Georgina Pazcoguin and Morgan Marcell

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Elizabeth Stanley, Marina Pires and Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Elizabeth Stanley and Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Elizabeth Stanley and Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Paloma Garcia-Lee

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Allison Blackwell, Georgina Pazcoguin and Paloma Garcia-Lee

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Carolee Carmello and Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Lucia Giannetta, Haley Fish, Yani Marin, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Marina Pires, Georgina Pazcoguin, Dylis Croman and Allison Blackwell

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed and Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Steven Pasquale and Shereen Ahmed

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Charlie Firlik

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Kamille Upshaw, Haley Fish and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Yani Marin, Carolee Carmello, Paloma Garcia-Lee and The Cast of "Nine"

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Morgan Marcell, Marina Pires, Allison Blackwell and Yani Marin

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Dylis Croman, Carolee Carmello and Paloma Garcia-Lee

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Shereen Ahmed, Jen Sese, Lesli Margherita, Carolee Carmello, Steven Pasquale, Elizabeth Stanley, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
Sasha Hutchings, Shereen Ahmed, Jen Sese, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Lesli Margherita, Elizabeth Stanley, Michelle Veintimilla and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press Image
(Back Row L to R): Marina Pires, Lesli Margherita, Carolee Carmello, Kamille Upshaw, Shereen Ahmed, Lucia Giannetta, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Elizabeth Stanley, Michelle Veintimilla (Middle Row L to R): Allison Blackwell, Georgina Pazcoguin, Dylis Croman, Jen Sese, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Director Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Front Row L to R): Morgan Marcell, Yani Marin, Haley Fish, Charlie Firlik, Steven Pasquale, Sasha Hutchings





