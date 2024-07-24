Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press

The production will run August 2–11, 2024 and stars Steven Pasquale and more.
Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine, directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler will be presented at the Kennedy Center in August.
See photos of the company meeting the press below!
Running August 2–11, 2024 in the Eisenhower Theater, the production will star Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, the Kennedy Center’s Guys and Dolls) as Guido Contini, Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Claudia, three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!,Hamilton) as Our Lady of the Spa, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Saraghina, Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Man of La Mancha, Scarface) as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese(Hamilton, Hair) as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town) as Luisa Contini, and Michelle Veintimilla(The Visit, Gotham) as Carla Albanese. The complete cast will be announced at a later date.
Based on the groundbreaking, Academy Award–winning Federico Fellini film 8 ½, Nine takes it up (half) a notch by putting Fellini’s semi-autobiographical story to music. Famed director Guido Contini (Pasquale), suffering from “director’s block” on his latest film and from a strained marriage to the neglected Luisa (Stanley), retreats into his mind, where a parade of women—lovers past and present—bombard his senses and throw reality into question. Suffused with a haunting score by Maury Yeston and book by Arthur Kopit, the Tony Award–winning musical blends genres and styles to explore love, rejection, how we love, and why we reject.
Nine will include musical direction by Lily Ling, scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Alejo Vietti, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey. Casting is by Geoff Josselson.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
