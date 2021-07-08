Photos: Cast of CollaborAzian's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Strikes a Pose

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

CollaborAzian has partnered with Asian American designer Darcy Kane and Asian photographer Mari Uchida for an exclusive shoot with A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder cast members Karl Josef Co, Ali Ewoldt, and Diane Phelan.

Ali and Diane are wearing original Darcy Kane designs (Viscountess, New York) inspired by their respective characters from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. This historic production features an all-Asian American cast and production team that aims to spotlight AAPI talent and support Stop AAPI Hate. The show premieres on Thursday, July 15 at 7pm on Broadway On Demand. Tickets are available now: www.collaborazian.com

Credits:

Ms. Ewoldt and Ms. Phelan's clothing: Darcy Kane/Viscountess

Mr. Co's clothing from J Crew styled by Darcy Kane

Photography: Mari Uchida

Production assistant: Alyssa R. King

Direction: Mari Uchida + Diane Phelan

Shot on location at FD Studios in Astoria