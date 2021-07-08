Photos: Cast of CollaborAzian's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Strikes a Pose
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder premieres on Thursday, July 15 at 7pm on Broadway On Demand.
CollaborAzian has partnered with Asian American designer Darcy Kane and Asian photographer Mari Uchida for an exclusive shoot with A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder cast members Karl Josef Co, Ali Ewoldt, and Diane Phelan.
Ali and Diane are wearing original Darcy Kane designs (Viscountess, New York) inspired by their respective characters from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. This historic production features an all-Asian American cast and production team that aims to spotlight AAPI talent and support Stop AAPI Hate. The show premieres on Thursday, July 15 at 7pm on Broadway On Demand. Tickets are available now: www.collaborazian.com
Credits:
Ms. Ewoldt and Ms. Phelan's clothing: Darcy Kane/Viscountess
Mr. Co's clothing from J Crew styled by Darcy Kane
Photography: Mari Uchida
Production assistant: Alyssa R. King
Direction: Mari Uchida + Diane Phelan
Shot on location at FD Studios in Astoria
Karl Josef Co, Diane Phelan, and Ali Ewoldt
Karl Josef Co and Diane Phelan
Diane Phelan, Karl Josef Co, and Ali Ewoldt
Diane Phelan, Karl Josef Co, Darcy Kane, and Ali Ewoldt