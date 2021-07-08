Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Photos: Cast of CollaborAzian's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Strikes a Pose

pixeltracker

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder premieres on Thursday, July 15 at 7pm on Broadway On Demand.

Jul. 8, 2021  

CollaborAzian has partnered with Asian American designer Darcy Kane and Asian photographer Mari Uchida for an exclusive shoot with A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder cast members Karl Josef Co, Ali Ewoldt, and Diane Phelan.

Ali and Diane are wearing original Darcy Kane designs (Viscountess, New York) inspired by their respective characters from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. This historic production features an all-Asian American cast and production team that aims to spotlight AAPI talent and support Stop AAPI Hate. The show premieres on Thursday, July 15 at 7pm on Broadway On Demand. Tickets are available now: www.collaborazian.com

Credits:

Ms. Ewoldt and Ms. Phelan's clothing: Darcy Kane/Viscountess
Mr. Co's clothing from J Crew styled by Darcy Kane
Photography: Mari Uchida
Production assistant: Alyssa R. King
Direction: Mari Uchida + Diane Phelan
Shot on location at FD Studios in Astoria


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel

More Hot Stories For You