Photos: Camila Cabello, Andrew Garfield, and Monica Barbaro Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is currently nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical.
On Sunday, May 11th, Buena Vista Social Club welcomed some starry guests into the Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway. See photos here!
Pop music sensation Camila Cabello spent Mother’s Day with her mom at the Broadway show and posed with the cast backstage after. At the same performance, Academy Award nominees Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro took in the show.
Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club™ brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.
Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michaelson
Camila Cabello
Monica Barbaro, Andrew Garfield, Carlos E. Gonzalez
Wesley Wray and Camila Cabello
Jainardo Batista Sterling, Wesley Wray, Andrew Garfield, Mel Seme, and DaVon T. Moody
Roman Diaz, Camila Cabello, and David Oquendo
Andrew Garfield and Leonardo Reyna
Camila Cabello, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, and the company of Buena Vista Social Club
Andrew Garfield, Isa Antonetti, and Monica Barbaro
Mel Seme, Camila Cabello, and David Oquendo
Camila Cabello and Isa Antonetti
Isa Antonetti and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Carlos E. Gonzalez
Monica Barbaro and Justin Peck
Mel Seme and Monica Barbaro
Davon T. Moody and Camila Cabello
Andrew Garfield, Justin Peck, and Monica Barbaro
Andrew Garfield and Lisa Antonetti
Ilda Mason and Camila Cabello
Andrew Garfield and Ashley De La Rosa
Andrew Garfield and Ashley De La Rosa
Camila Cabello, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, and the company
