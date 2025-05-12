 tracking pixel
Photos: Camila Cabello, Andrew Garfield, and Monica Barbaro Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is currently nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

By: May. 12, 2025
On Sunday, May 11th, Buena Vista Social Club welcomed some starry guests into the Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway. See photos here! 
 
Pop music sensation Camila Cabello spent Mother’s Day with her mom at the Broadway show and posed with the cast backstage after. At the same performance, Academy Award nominees Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro took in the show.
 
Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club™ brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

Buena Vista Social Club is nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical and is the recipient of a Special Tony Award at this year’s ceremony for the musicians who make up the show’s band.
 

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michaelson

Camila Cabello

Monica Barbaro, Andrew Garfield, Carlos E. Gonzalez

Wesley Wray and Camila Cabello

Jainardo Batista Sterling, Wesley Wray, Andrew Garfield, Mel Seme, and DaVon T. Moody

Roman Diaz, Camila Cabello, and David Oquendo

Andrew Garfield and Leonardo Reyna

Camila Cabello, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, and the company of Buena Vista Social Club

Andrew Garfield, Isa Antonetti, and Monica Barbaro

Mel Seme, Camila Cabello, and David Oquendo

Camila Cabello and Isa Antonetti

Isa Antonetti and Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and Carlos E. Gonzalez

Monica Barbaro and Justin Peck

Mel Seme and Monica Barbaro

Davon T. Moody and Camila Cabello

Andrew Garfield, Justin Peck, and Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield and Lisa Antonetti

Ilda Mason and Camila Cabello

Andrew Garfield and Ashley De La Rosa

Andrew Garfield and Ashley De La Rosa

Camila Cabello, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, and the company


