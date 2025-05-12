Photos: Camila Cabello, Andrew Garfield, and Monica Barbaro Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, May 11th, Buena Vista Social Club welcomed some starry guests into the Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway. See photos here!



Pop music sensation Camila Cabello spent Mother’s Day with her mom at the Broadway show and posed with the cast backstage after. At the same performance, Academy Award nominees Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro took in the show.



Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club™ brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

Buena Vista Social Club is nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical and is the recipient of a Special Tony Award at this year’s ceremony for the musicians who make up the show’s band.



Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michaelson