Photos: CLUELESS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing in London

All new photos have been released from CLUELESS, The Musical, now playing at London’s Trafalgar Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Joining Emma Flynn (Cher) and Keelan McAuley (Josh), the much-loved characters will be brought to life on stage by the stellar cast: Dionne played by Chyna-Rose Frederick, Tai by Romona Lewis-Malley, Murray by Rabi Kondé and Christian by Isaac J Lewis. Travis will be played by Blake Jordan, Elton by Max Mirza, Mel / Mr Hall / Driving Instructor by Ryan O'Donnell, Miss G / Ms S / Lucy / Heather by Imelda Warren-Green and Amber by Emily Florence.

The full ensemble comprises Sophie Elmes, Jacob Fisher, Aoife Kenny, Josh Latunji, James Lim, Ernest Stroud and Grace Eleanor Thomas. Swings are Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lucas Lluna, Lucy Rice and Rachel Seirian.

Where Clueless led, a generation followed - and the film’s legions of fans have been crying out for a musical ever since. Clueless isn’t just a Hollywood classic — it’s a story that has lived with generations, thanks to its heart, humour, and undeniable charm as well as original source material - Jane Austen’s Emma. It’s a story with a ‘heart of gold and a card made of platinum’, proving that popularity may come and go, but some things never go out of fashion. From West Hollywood to the West End, this musical reimagining takes everything fans love about the film and brings it to life in a fresh, vibrant way.

CLUELESS, a new musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film, inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma is an exciting musical collaboration from an acclaimed creative team, featuring a book by the iconic voice of a generation, Amy Heckerling (writer-director of Clueless, director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High). Amy was pivotal in shaping the coming-of-age film genre, capturing the essence of teenage life with humour and authenticity.

The original score is by the multi-platinum Brit Award winning singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”) and the lyrics are by GRAMMY Award® winner and three-time Tony Award® nominee Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act). Together they bring a modern, musical vibe to the score blending the spirit of the 90s with a fresh contemporary sound.

CLUELESS makes its West End premiere under the direction of Rachel Kavanaugh (Chichester Festival Theatre and Regent’s Park Open Air), with choreography by Lizzie Gee (A Christmas Carol, Groundhog Day).