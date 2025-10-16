Photos: Bryan Cranston and More in Rehearsals for ALL MY SONS in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, directed by Ivo Van Hove.

The production stars Bryan Cranston as Joe Keller, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller, Paapa Essiedu as Chris Keller, Tom Glynn-Carney as George Deever and Hayley Squires as Ann Deever.

The company is completed by Aliyah Odoffin as Lydia Lubey, Richard Hansell as Dr Jim Bayliss and Zach Wyatt as Frank Lubey.

All My Sons will open at Wyndham’s Theatre from Friday 14 November 2025 to Saturday 7 March 2026.

All My Sons reunites Bryan Cranston with director Ivo Van Hove following their critically acclaimed production of Network which premiered at the National Theatre in 2017 before transferring to Broadway. For his performance as Howard Beale in the show, Bryan won both the Olivier Award and Tony Award for Best Actor.

All My Sons marks the third Arthur Miller play for Ivo Van Hove, having previously directed A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong and Nicola Walker at the Young Vic, in the West End in 2014 and on Broadway in 2015 and The Crucible with Ben Whishaw, Sophie Okonedo and Saoirse Ronan on Broadway in 2016.

All My Sons is directed by Ivo Van Hove, with Scenic and Lighting Design by Jan Versweyveld, Costume Design by An D’Huys, Sound Design by Tom Gibbons and Casting by Julia Horan CDG. The Dramaturg is Ola Animashawun.