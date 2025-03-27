Photos: Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Depp, & More Take Carnegie Hall Stage for Patti Smith Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 26, the sold-out Carnegie Hall audience witnessed a one-of-a-kind celebration of punk poet laureate Patti Smith, as People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith brought together a genre-defying lineup of artists to honor Smith’s legacy—and to champion the power of music education. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

The event marked the 20th anniversary of the Michael Dorf Presents Music Of series, which has now raised more than $2 million to fund music education programs across the country—including $130k raised from this year’s concert alone.

The evening featured interpretations of Smith’s iconic work, with standout performances by Matt Berninger (“Piss Factory”), Courtney Barnett (“Redondo Beach”), Sharon Van Etten (“Pissing in the River”), Ben Harper (“Ghost Dance”), and Karen O (“Gloria”) shaking the rafters of the legendary hall.

Surprise appearances by Johnny Depp, delivering a haunting rendition of “Dancing Barefoot,” and Bruce Springsteen, whose fiery take on “Because the Night” set off a thunderous standing ovation, were among the night’s most unforgettable moments.

The star-studded lineup also included Michael Stipe, Glen Hansard, Angel Olsen, Maggie Rogers, Susanna Hoffs, Jim Jarmusch, Kim Gordon & Bill Nace, Sean Penn, and Scarlett Johansson, alongside readings, poems, and compositions that paid tribute to the intellectual and emotional force of Smith’s work.

Smith herself graced the stage for a moving performance of “Peaceable Kingdom” before joining the full cast for an encore of “People Have the Power,” a communal crescendo that brought the evening full circle. The concert was musically directed by longtime Patti Smith collaborator Tony Shanahan, with an all-star house band featuring Flea, Steve Jordan, Charlie Sexton, and Benmont Tench.

Photo credit: Al Pereira