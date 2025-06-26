Photos: Brooke Shields, Francis Jue and More at 2025 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Actors’ Equity Foundation held its 2025 awards presentation on Monday, June 23, hosted by Tony Award-winner BD Wong. Check out photos from the event.

The evening included the following award presentations:

The Richard Seff Award for veteran actors: Jessica Hecht and Francis Jue

The Clarence Derwent Award for promising performers: Nicholas Barasch and Julia Lester

The Joe A. Callaway Award for performances in a classical play: Steven Epp and Kimber Elayne Sprawl

The Michael McCarty Recognition Award for Los Angeles-based Equity theatre actors: Jennifer Leigh Warren

The Patrick Quinn Award for Distinguished Service to Actors and Stage Managers: Nancy Daly

The Paul Robeson Award, the humanitarian award jointly administered by the Foundation and Actors’ Equity Association: Leslie Ishii

Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus: the chorus of Buena Vista Social Club

The livestream recording is available to watch on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Kathel Louis Griffin