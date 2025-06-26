 tracking pixel
Photos: Brooke Shields, Francis Jue and More at 2025 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards

The ceremony, hosted by BD Wong, took place on June 23 in New York City.

By: Jun. 26, 2025
The Actors’ Equity Foundation held its 2025 awards presentation on Monday, June 23, hosted by Tony Award-winner BD Wong. Check out photos from the event.

The evening included the following award presentations:

  • The Richard Seff Award for veteran actors: Jessica Hecht and Francis Jue
  • The Clarence Derwent Award for promising performers: Nicholas Barasch and Julia Lester
  • The Joe A. Callaway Award  for performances in a classical play: Steven Epp and  Kimber Elayne Sprawl
  • The Michael McCarty Recognition Award for Los Angeles-based Equity theatre actors: Jennifer Leigh Warren
  • The Patrick Quinn Award for Distinguished Service to Actors and Stage Managers: Nancy Daly
  • The Paul Robeson Award, the humanitarian award jointly administered by the Foundation and Actors’ Equity Association: Leslie Ishii
  • Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus: the chorus of Buena Vista Social Club

The livestream recording is available to watch on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Kathel Louis Griffin

