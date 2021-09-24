Photos: Broadway in Bryant Park Returns with the Casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SIX, DIANA and More

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Just yesterday, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park returned for a one-day-only event! Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances was presented by Mercedes-Benz and Orgain.

From Tony Award winning productions, such as The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Chicago, to shows that have yet to celebrate their opening night, including Six, and Girl From The North Country. Broadway is back and LITE FM looks forward to celebrating with Broadway fans from near and far.

Check out photos from inside the big day below!

Watch highlights from the day here!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



106.7 Lite FM's Christine Nagy



106.7 Lite Fm's Cubby Bryant



Todays hosts from 106.7 Lite FM's Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy



The Cast of Stomp- Alan Asuncion, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Tami Sakurai, Vikas Arun, Desmond Howard, Paris Weedan, Max Meyer and John Gavin



Vikas Arun and Paris Weedan



Desmond Howard



From The Lion King- Tshidi Manye



Tshidi Manye



Tshidi Manye



Tshidi Manye



Tshidi Manye



Roe Hartrampf



Erin Davie



Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf



Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf



Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf with the cast that includes Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Tesarck



Erin Davie and Jeanna de Waal



Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf and Erin Davie with the Cast of Diana Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Tesarck



Roe Hartrampf, Jeanna de Waal and Erin Davie



Rob McClure



Rob McClure, Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy



Rob McClure



Rob McClure



Analise Scarpaci



Jake Ryan Flynn



Avery Sell



Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Jake Ryan Flynn



Rob McClure



J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar



Jenn Gambatese, Mark Evans, Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, Rob McClure, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar with the cast that includes-Cameron Adams, Peter Bartlett, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuest Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers and Jaquez Andre Sims



Jenn Gambatese and Mark Evans



Brad Oscar



Jenn Gambatese



Mark Evans



Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn and Analise Scarpaci



The Phantom of The Opera- Ben Crawford



Ben Crawford



Ben Crawford



John Riddle and Meghan Picerno



John Riddle and Meghan Picerno



John Riddle and Meghan Picerno



John Riddle and Meghan Picerno



John Riddle and Ben Crawford



John Riddle, Meghan Picerno and Ben Crawford



John Riddle, Meghan Picerno and Ben Crawford



From Company- Bobby Conte Thornton



Bobby Conte Thornton



Bobby Conte Thornton, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder



Claybourne Elder



Manu Narayan



Bobby Conte Thornton



Claybourne Elder



Manu Narayan



Bobby Conte, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder