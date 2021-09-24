Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Photos: Broadway in Bryant Park Returns with the Casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SIX, DIANA and More

Other performances in included Mrs. Doubtfire, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Just yesterday, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park returned for a one-day-only event! Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances was presented by Mercedes-Benz and Orgain.

From Tony Award winning productions, such as The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Chicago, to shows that have yet to celebrate their opening night, including Six, and Girl From The North Country. Broadway is back and LITE FM looks forward to celebrating with Broadway fans from near and far.

Check out photos from inside the big day below!

Watch highlights from the day here!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

106.7 Lite FM's Christine Nagy

106.7 Lite Fm's Cubby Bryant

Todays hosts from 106.7 Lite FM's Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy

Todays hosts from 106.7 Lite FM's Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy

The Cast of Stomp- Alan Asuncion, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Tami Sakurai, Vikas Arun, Desmond Howard, Paris Weedan, Max Meyer and John Gavin

The Cast of Stomp- Alan Asuncion, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Tami Sakurai, Vikas Arun, Desmond Howard, Paris Weedan, Max Meyer and John Gavin

Vikas Arun and Paris Weedan

Desmond Howard

The Cast of Stomp- Alan Asuncion, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Tami Sakurai, Vikas Arun, Desmond Howard, Paris Weedan, Max Meyer and John Gavin

From The Lion King- Tshidi Manye

Tshidi Manye

Tshidi Manye

Tshidi Manye

Tshidi Manye

Roe Hartrampf

Erin Davie

Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf

Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf

Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf with the cast that includes Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Tesarck

Erin Davie and Jeanna de Waal

Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf and Erin Davie with the Cast of Diana Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Tesarck

Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf and Erin Davie with the Cast of Diana Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracki and Bethany Tesarck

Roe Hartrampf, Jeanna de Waal and Erin Davie

Rob McClure

Rob McClure, Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy

Rob McClure

Rob McClure

Analise Scarpaci

Jake Ryan Flynn

Avery Sell

Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Jake Ryan Flynn

Rob McClure

J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar

Jenn Gambatese, Mark Evans, Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, Rob McClure, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar with the cast that includes-Cameron Adams, Peter Bartlett, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuest Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers and Jaquez Andre Sims

Jenn Gambatese and Mark Evans

Brad Oscar

Jenn Gambatese

Mark Evans

Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn and Analise Scarpaci

Jenn Gambatese, Mark Evans, Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, Rob McClure, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar with the cast that includes-Cameron Adams, Peter Bartlett, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuest Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers and Jaquez Andre Sims

The Phantom of The Opera- Ben Crawford

Ben Crawford

Ben Crawford

John Riddle and Meghan Picerno

John Riddle and Meghan Picerno

John Riddle and Meghan Picerno

John Riddle and Meghan Picerno

John Riddle and Ben Crawford

John Riddle, Meghan Picerno and Ben Crawford

John Riddle, Meghan Picerno and Ben Crawford

From Company- Bobby Conte Thornton

Bobby Conte Thornton

Bobby Conte Thornton, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder

Manu Narayan

Bobby Conte Thornton

Claybourne Elder

Manu Narayan

Bobby Conte, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder

Girl From North County- Luba Mason

Jeannette Bayardelle

Jeannette Bayardelle

Luba Mason

Jeannette Bayardelle, Luba Mason and The Cast of Girl From North Country that includes- Todd Almond, Matthew Harris, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, John Schiappa,, Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Williams, Mare Winningham, Jennifer Blood, Alex Grayson, Ben Mayne, Housso Semon, Edward Staudenmayer, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Williams

Jeannette Bayardelle, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Luba Mason and The Cast of Girl From North Country that includes- Todd Almond, Matthew Harris, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, John Schiappa,, Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Williams, Mare Winningham, Jennifer Blood, Alex Grayson, Ben Mayne, Housso Semon, Edward Staudenmayer, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Williams

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Austin Scott

Jeannette Bayardelle, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Luba Mason and The Cast of Girl From North Country that includes- Todd Almond, Matthew Harris, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, John Schiappa,, Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Williams, Mare Winningham, Jennifer Blood, Alex Grayson, Ben Mayne, Housso Semon, Edward Staudenmayer, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Williams

From MJ The Musical-Ayana George and Myles Frost

Myles Frost

Ayana George

Ayana George, Myles Frost, Christine Nagy and Cubby Bryant

Ayana George and Myles Frost

From Caroline or Change- Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas

Nya

Nasia Thomas

Harper Miles

Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas

Samantha Williams

Samantha Williams

Samantha Williams, Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas

Samantha Williams, Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas

Bianca Marroquin and the Cast of Chicago that includes- Mary Claire King, Christine C. Smith, Barrett Martin, Jeff Gorti, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, Celina Nightengale, Denny Paschall, Drew Nellessen and David Bushman

Bianca Marroquin

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafane and The Cast of Chicago that includes- Mary Claire King, Christine Cornish Smith, Barrett Martin, Jeff Gorti, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, Celina Nightengale, Denny Paschall, Drew Nellessen and David Bushman

From Waitress- Emily Koch

Emily Koch

Emily Koch

Jim Hogan

Jim Hogan

Emily Koch and Jim Hogan

Emily Koch and Jim Hogan

Emily Koch and Jim Hogan

From Six- Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke and Courtney Mack

Keirsten Hodgens

Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert

Courtney Mack

Mallory Maedke

Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke and Courtney Mack

Keirsten Hodgens, Courtney Mack, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke

Zachary Noah Piser

Zachary Noah Piser

Zachary Noah Piser

Talia Robinson and Zachary Noah Piser

Talia Robinson

Zachary Noah Piser and Talia Robinson

Talia Robinson and Zachary Noah Piser

Talia Robinson and Zachary Noah Piser

From Disney's Aladdin- Jacob Dickey

Jacob Dickey

Jacob Dickey

Jacob Dickey

Jacob Dickey


