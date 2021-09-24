Photos: Broadway in Bryant Park Returns with the Casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SIX, DIANA and More
Other performances in included Mrs. Doubtfire, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.
Just yesterday, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park returned for a one-day-only event! Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances was presented by Mercedes-Benz and Orgain.
From Tony Award winning productions, such as The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Chicago, to shows that have yet to celebrate their opening night, including Six, and Girl From The North Country. Broadway is back and LITE FM looks forward to celebrating with Broadway fans from near and far.
Check out photos from inside the big day below!
Watch highlights from the day here!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
106.7 Lite FM's Christine Nagy
106.7 Lite Fm's Cubby Bryant
The Cast of Stomp- Alan Asuncion, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Tami Sakurai, Vikas Arun, Desmond Howard, Paris Weedan, Max Meyer and John Gavin
Vikas Arun and Paris Weedan
From The Lion King- Tshidi Manye
Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf
Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf with the cast that includes Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Tesarck
Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf and Erin Davie with the Cast of Diana Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Tesarck
Roe Hartrampf, Jeanna de Waal and Erin Davie
Rob McClure, Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy
Rob McClure
Jake Ryan Flynn
Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Jake Ryan Flynn
J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar
Jenn Gambatese, Mark Evans, Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, Rob McClure, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar with the cast that includes-Cameron Adams, Peter Bartlett, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuest Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers and Jaquez Andre Sims
Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn and Analise Scarpaci
The Phantom of The Opera- Ben Crawford
John Riddle and Meghan Picerno
John Riddle, Meghan Picerno and Ben Crawford
From Company- Bobby Conte Thornton
Bobby Conte Thornton
Bobby Conte Thornton, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder
Bobby Conte Thornton
Claybourne Elder
Bobby Conte, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder
Girl From North County- Luba Mason
Jeannette Bayardelle, Luba Mason and The Cast of Girl From North Country that includes- Todd Almond, Matthew Harris, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, John Schiappa,, Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Williams, Mare Winningham, Jennifer Blood, Alex Grayson, Ben Mayne, Housso Semon, Edward Staudenmayer, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Williams
From MJ The Musical-Ayana George and Myles Frost
Ayana George, Myles Frost, Christine Nagy and Cubby Bryant
From Caroline or Change- Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas
Nya
Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas
Bianca Marroquin and the Cast of Chicago that includes- Mary Claire King, Christine C. Smith, Barrett Martin, Jeff Gorti, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, Celina Nightengale, Denny Paschall, Drew Nellessen and David Bushman
Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafane and The Cast of Chicago that includes- Mary Claire King, Christine Cornish Smith, Barrett Martin, Jeff Gorti, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, Celina Nightengale, Denny Paschall, Drew Nellessen and David Bushman
From Waitress- Emily Koch
Jim Hogan
Jim Hogan
Emily Koch and Jim Hogan
From Six- Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke and Courtney Mack
Keirsten Hodgens
Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert
Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke and Courtney Mack
Keirsten Hodgens, Courtney Mack, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke
Talia Robinson and Zachary Noah Piser
Talia Robinson
Zachary Noah Piser and Talia Robinson
From Disney's Aladdin- Jacob Dickey