 Photos: Inside ROCKERS ON THE RISE: WITH LOVE – A BENEFIT CONCERT at The Cutting Room

A special celebration titled ROCKERS ON THE RISE: with LOVE took place on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 6 p.m. at The Cutting Room, featuring some of the most talented young performers of the next generation. Check out photos below!

The performers included the graduating high school seniors, class of 2024, Isabelle Gottfried; Avery Rehl; Matteo Russo (The Many Saints Of Newark); Sylvia Smith; and other young rockers, Nick Allen; Claudia Fabella; GG Roberts-Nguyen; Tyson Gottfried; Jackson Preisser; Gus Schonfeld; Jurnee Swan (The Piano Lesson); Audrey Simone Winters (The Sound Of Music (tour)).

The creative team was led by director Kehr; Executive Producer Cori Gardner; with music direction by Logan Medland (A Bronx Tale), and with student executive producing by Avery Rehl, The band includes Gerard Canonico on drums (Almost Famous), Gary Bristol on bass (Glory Days), and Steve Gibb on guitar (Jersey Boys). Special guest Jeremy Schonfeld (Drift) will join a special performance with his daughter Gus.

ROCKERS ON THE RISE is The PATH Fund's new mentorship initiative that enables young artists to audition, perform, direct and produce their own shows. With personalized mentoring and hands-on training to gain real-world experience, this new initiative builds tomorrow's audience today.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Rockers On The Rise



Donnie Kehr



Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Sylvia Smith and Matteo Russo



Avery Rehl and Donnie Kehr



Claudia Fabella



Jackson Preisser



Avery Rehl



Jurnee Swan



Jackson Preisser



Reese Rehl



Gus Schonfeld



Jeremy Schonfeld



Gus Schonfeld



Isabelle Gottfried



Matteo Russo and Sylvia Smith



Matteo Russo



Matteo Russo and Sylvia Smith



Sylvia Smith



Sylvia Smith



Nick Allen



Donnie Kehr



Melanie Correa



Reese Rehl



Gus Schonfeld



Avery Rehl and Donnie Kehr



GG Roberts-Nguyen



Tyson Gottfried



GG Roberts-Nguyen



Isabelle Gottfried



The entire cast that includes-Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Tyson Gottfried, Jackson Preisser, Reese Rehl, Gus Schonfeld, Jurnee Swan and Audrey Simone Winters



