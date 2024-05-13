Photos: Inside ROCKERS ON THE RISE: WITH LOVE – A BENEFIT CONCERT at The Cutting Room

The performance took place on May 12.

By: May. 13, 2024
A special celebration titled ROCKERS ON THE RISE: with LOVE took place on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 6 p.m. at The Cutting Room, featuring some of the most talented young performers of the next generation. Check out photos below!

The performers included the graduating high school seniors, class of 2024, Isabelle Gottfried; Avery Rehl; Matteo Russo (The Many Saints Of Newark); Sylvia Smith; and other young rockers, Nick Allen; Claudia Fabella; GG Roberts-Nguyen; Tyson Gottfried; Jackson Preisser; Gus Schonfeld; Jurnee Swan (The Piano Lesson); Audrey Simone Winters (The Sound Of Music (tour)).

The creative team was led by director Kehr; Executive Producer Cori Gardner; with music direction by Logan Medland (A Bronx Tale), and with student executive producing by Avery Rehl, The band includes Gerard Canonico on drums (Almost Famous), Gary Bristol on bass (Glory Days), and Steve Gibb on guitar (Jersey Boys). Special guest Jeremy Schonfeld (Drift) will join a special performance with his daughter Gus.

ROCKERS ON THE RISE is The PATH Fund's new mentorship initiative that enables young artists to audition, perform, direct and produce their own shows.  With personalized mentoring and hands-on training to gain real-world experience, this new initiative builds tomorrow's audience today. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Reese Rehl

Reese Rehl

Audrey Simone Winters

Audrey Simone Winters

Jackson Pressier

Jackson Pressier

Jackson Pressier and Reese Rehl

Jackson Pressier and Reese Rehl

Tyson Gottfried

Tyson Gottfried

Claudia Fabella

Claudia Fabella

GG Roberts-Nguyen

GG Roberts-Nguyen

Claudia Fabella and her mother

Sylvia Smith

Sylvia Smith

Matteo Russo

Matteo Russo

Jurnee Swan

Jurnee Swan

Avery Rehl

Avery Rehl

Nick Allen

Nick Allen

Melanie Correa

Melanie Correa

Matt Lange and Avery Rehl

Matt Lange and Avery Rehl

Gus Schonfeld

Gus Schonfeld

Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld

Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld

Gus Schonfeld and Alexandra Schonfeld

Gus Schonfeld and Alexandra Schonfeld

Sylvia Smith and family

Reese Rehl and Avery Rehl

Reese Rehl and Avery Rehl

Cori Gardner and Randy Klein

Cori Gardner and Randy Klein

Rockers on the Rise that includes-Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, and Tyson Gottfried

Rockers on the Rise that includes-Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, and Tyson Gottfried

Rockers on the Rise that includes-Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Avery Rehl, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried, Matteo Russo and Tyson Gottfried

Rockers on the Rise that includes-Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Avery Rehl, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried, Matteo Russo and Tyson Gottfried

Rockers on the Rise that includes-Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Avery Rehl, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried, Matteo Russo and Tyson Gottfried

Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried and Matteo Russo

Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried and Matteo Russo

Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner join with Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried and Matteo Russo

Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner, Scott Rehl and Bryan Campione

Reese Rehl, Scott Rehl and Avery Rehl

Avery Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried and Gary Bristol

Avery Rehl and Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried and Tyson Gotttfried with their family

Gus Schonfeld and Sarah-Jane Casey

Frances Schonfeld, Gus Schonfeld and Alexandra Schonfeld

Jeremy Schonfeld, Frances Schonfeld, Gus Schonfeld, Alexandra Schonfeld and Sarah-Jane Casey

Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner join with the Rockers on The Rise Cast that includes-Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Avery Rehl, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried, Matteo Russo and Tyson Gottfried

Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner join with the Rockers on The Rise Cast that includes-Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Avery Rehl, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried, Matteo Russo and Tyson Gottfried

Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl with their family

Avery Rehl and her mother

The Band-Gerard Canonico, Gary Bristol, Logan Medland and Steve Gibb

Donnie Kehr and Jeremey Schonfeld with the band Gerard Canonico, Gary Bristol, Logan Medland and Steve Gibb

Rockers On The Rise

Donnie Kehr

Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Sylvia Smith and Matteo Russo

Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Sylvia Smith and Matteo Russo

Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Sylvia Smith and Matteo Russo

Avery Rehl and Donnie Kehr

Claudia Fabella

Jackson Preisser

Avery Rehl

Jurnee Swan

Jackson Preisser

Reese Rehl

Gus Schonfeld

Jeremy Schonfeld

Gus Schonfeld

Isabelle Gottfried

Matteo Russo and Sylvia Smith

Matteo Russo

Matteo Russo and Sylvia Smith

Sylvia Smith

Sylvia Smith

Nick Allen

Donnie Kehr

Melanie Correa

Reese Rehl

Gus Schonfeld

Avery Rehl and Donnie Kehr

GG Roberts-Nguyen

Tyson Gottfried

GG Roberts-Nguyen

Isabelle Gottfried

The entire cast that includes-Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Tyson Gottfried, Jackson Preisser, Reese Rehl, Gus Schonfeld, Jurnee Swan and Audrey Simone Winters

The entire cast that includes-Isabekke Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Tyson Gottfried, Jackson Preisser, Reese Rehl, Gus Schonfeld, Jurnee Swan and Audrey Simone Winters

The entire cast that includes-Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Tyson Gottfried, Jackson Preisser, Reese Rehl, Gus Schonfeld, Jurnee Swan and Audrey Simone Winters



