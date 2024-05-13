 Photos: Inside ROCKERS ON THE RISE: WITH LOVE – A BENEFIT CONCERT at The Cutting Room

The performance took place on May 12.
A special celebration titled ROCKERS ON THE RISE: with LOVE took place on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 6 p.m. at The Cutting Room, featuring some of the most talented young performers of the next generation. Check out photos below!
The performers included the graduating high school seniors, class of 2024, Isabelle Gottfried; Avery Rehl; Matteo Russo (The Many Saints Of Newark); Sylvia Smith; and other young rockers, Nick Allen; Claudia Fabella; GG Roberts-Nguyen; Tyson Gottfried; Jackson Preisser; Gus Schonfeld; Jurnee Swan (The Piano Lesson); Audrey Simone Winters (The Sound Of Music (tour)).
The creative team was led by director Kehr; Executive Producer Cori Gardner; with music direction by Logan Medland (A Bronx Tale), and with student executive producing by Avery Rehl, The band includes Gerard Canonico on drums (Almost Famous), Gary Bristol on bass (Glory Days), and Steve Gibb on guitar (Jersey Boys). Special guest Jeremy Schonfeld (Drift) will join a special performance with his daughter Gus.
ROCKERS ON THE RISE is The PATH Fund's new mentorship initiative that enables young artists to audition, perform, direct and produce their own shows. With personalized mentoring and hands-on training to gain real-world experience, this new initiative builds tomorrow's audience today.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Reese Rehl
Audrey Simone Winters
Jackson Pressier
Jackson Pressier and Reese Rehl
Tyson Gottfried
Claudia Fabella
GG Roberts-Nguyen
Claudia Fabella and her mother
Sylvia Smith
Jurnee Swan
Avery Rehl
Nick Allen
Melanie Correa
Matt Lange and Avery Rehl
Gus Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld and Alexandra Schonfeld
Sylvia Smith and family
Reese Rehl and Avery Rehl
Rockers on the Rise that includes-Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, and Tyson Gottfried
Rockers on the Rise that includes-Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Avery Rehl, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried, Matteo Russo and Tyson Gottfried
Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried and Matteo Russo
Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner join with Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried and Matteo Russo
Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner, Scott Rehl and Bryan Campione
Reese Rehl, Scott Rehl and Avery Rehl
Avery Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried and Gary Bristol
Avery Rehl and Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried and Tyson Gotttfried with their family
Gus Schonfeld and Sarah-Jane Casey
Frances Schonfeld, Gus Schonfeld and Alexandra Schonfeld
Jeremy Schonfeld, Frances Schonfeld, Gus Schonfeld, Alexandra Schonfeld and Sarah-Jane Casey
Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner join with the Rockers on The Rise Cast that includes-Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Audrey Simone Winters, Gus Schonfeld, Avery Rehl, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jackson Pressier, Reese Rehl, Isabelle Gottfried, Matteo Russo and Tyson Gottfried
Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl with their family
Avery Rehl and her mother
The Band-Gerard Canonico, Gary Bristol, Logan Medland and Steve Gibb
Donnie Kehr and Jeremey Schonfeld with the band Gerard Canonico, Gary Bristol, Logan Medland and Steve Gibb
Rockers On The Rise
Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Sylvia Smith and Matteo Russo
Avery Rehl and Donnie Kehr
Claudia Fabella
Jackson Preisser
Avery Rehl
Jackson Preisser
Reese Rehl
Gus Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld
Matteo Russo and Sylvia Smith
Sylvia Smith
Nick Allen
Melanie Correa
Reese Rehl
Gus Schonfeld
Avery Rehl and Donnie Kehr
GG Roberts-Nguyen
Tyson Gottfried
GG Roberts-Nguyen
The entire cast that includes-Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, Nick Allen, Melanie Correa, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Tyson Gottfried, Jackson Preisser, Reese Rehl, Gus Schonfeld, Jurnee Swan and Audrey Simone Winters
