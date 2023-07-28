Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023

This week's performances also included Little Shop of Horrors, & Juliet, and New York, New York.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend
Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast! Photo 4 Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

This week, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park concluded its 2023 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. See video highlights from the show!

To close out this summer's series, the casts of Little Shop of Horrors, & Juliet, Back To The Future, New York, New York, and Shucked, all took the stage along with hosts 106.7 LITE FM Host Cubby & Christine.

See highlights from yesterday's show below!

See photos of all the casts in action here!





RELATED STORIES

1
Casts of & JULIET, BACK TO THE FUTURE & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bry Photo
Casts of & JULIET, BACK TO THE FUTURE & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park performances will include: Little Shop of Horrors (Pre-show), & Juliet, Back To The Future, New York, New York, and Shucked, with hosts 106.7 LITE FM Host Cubby & Christine.

2
Video: Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park! Photo
Video: Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park!

The 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park series is currently under way, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. This week's performances included the upcoming Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

3
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park Photo
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, will open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre. As they gear up for their Broadway run, some of the show's cast members stopped by Broadway in Bryant Park to give NYC a preview of this heartwarming new musical. Watch the video!

4
Casts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park Photo
Casts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continues with performances from How to Dance in Ohio (Pre-show), Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-BroadwayVideo: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!

Videos

Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
PARADE

Recommended For You