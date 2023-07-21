Video: Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park!

This week's performances also included the upcoming Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
The 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park series is currently under way, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. This week's performances included the upcoming Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

Full 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.





