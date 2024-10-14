Photos: Broadway Stars Turn Out Save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, October 8th, many Broadway notables joined forces to raise funds for the historic West Bank Cafe and its famed downstairs venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre. See photos from inside the event.

While the West Bank Cafe, like many institutions, faced challenges during the pandemic including eviction, a star-studded 2020 Christmas Day virtual telethon was produced to raise needed funds. However, the venue was denied several government grants over a technicality which has made thriving during the post pandemic years nearly impossible. Now, with a more favorable lease and invigorated community support, if the fundraising goal is met the venue is poised for a renaissance—one that will ensure its doors remain open to future generations of performers and theater lovers.

The evening was organized by Tony nominated producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, Tony nominated composer Joe Iconis, and actor Tim Guinee, the gala was co-sponsored by Kristy Cates (Wicked, Finding Neverland), Greg Grozdits, Todd Bradley, and Bronwyn Newport (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City).

Bianca Leigh (Oh Mary!) emceed the evening’s entertainment. No stranger to the West Bank Cafe, she was last seen on the Beechman stage in August reprising a show she developed there years ago titled “Busted”.

Kicking off the evening of performances was Emmy-award winner and Tony-nominee Liz Calloway (Baby, Anastasia) in a rousing West Bank-inspired parody of “Downtown”, followed by acts such as an homage to Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand between Julie Benko (Funny Girl) and Emmy-nominee Lorna Luft, two showstopping acts from Joe Iconis and Family, Drama Desk nominee Amy Spanger (Wedding Singer) gave a thrilling tribute to Chita Rivera (who frequented the cafe), and Drama Desk nominee Jessica Hendy (Walking With Bubbles) received a standing ovation for her tribute to Laurie Beechman.

Other performers included Tony winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda), SAG Award-winner Annie Golden (Orange Is the New Black), Tony-nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night), Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), SAG Award-nominee Richard Kind (Mad About You), Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Tony-nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Grammy-winner Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Drama Desk-nominee Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Outer Critics Circle-nominee Jonathan Marc Sherman (The Connector), Tony-nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), a speech by State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigel, and a surprise performance by Gregory Treco (Hamilton).

Known as a long-standing haunt for celebrities, artists, and theatergoers alike, the West Bank Cafe has been a staple of the New York City arts community for over four decades. It has played host to an array of legendary personalities, including Tennessee Williams, Chita Rivera, Sean Penn, Madonna, Tony Shalhoub, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Samuel L. Jackson, Ethan Hawke, Bruce Willis, and countless Broadway stars. The downstairs stage, where Lewis Black served as the original artistic director, was where Aaron Sorkindeveloped his first plays, Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight workshopped his Tony-winning play SideMan, and Sondheim rehearsed the original Sunday In The Park with George. Since then, it has seen performances from everyone from Pete Townshend and The Who to Ariana Grande and Patti LuPone. It was where Joan Rivers played over 200 sets, including her last, and RuPaul’s Jinx Monsoon made their NYC debut.

Al Pacino has been quoted as saying. “The West Bank Cafe has always meant a great deal to me... To me it’s a landmark, part of the few that give our city identity”

While the West Bank Cafe, like many institutions, faced challenges during the pandemic, the outpouring of community support has been nothing short of extraordinary. When faced with eviction, a star-studded 2020 Christmas Day virtual telethon was produced to raise needed funds. However, the venue was denied several government grants over a technicality which has made thriving during the post pandemic years nearly impossible. Now, with a more favorable lease and invigorated community support, if the fundraising goal is met the venue is poised for a renaissance—one that will ensure its doors remain open to future generations of performers and theater lovers.

This gala was not just a fundraiser—it was also a celebration of the enduring spirit of New York’s theater district and a tribute to the stars, past and present, who have called this iconic venue home.

For more information visit www.WestBankCafe.com

Photo Credit: Nick Barakos