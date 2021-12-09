Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts Holiday Concert, WELCOME HOME

Broadway Inspirational Voices (Allen René Louis, Artistic Director) just hosted their Annual Holiday Concert on Monday, December 6 at Peter Norton Symphony Space in NYC. Welcome Home: A Holiday Gospel Concert marked the Award-winning not-for-profit choir's first in-person holiday concert since 2019 and their first concert under the Artistic Direction of Allen René Louis.

The evening was presented as a two-part celebration concert, with Part One featuring Broadway Inspirational Voices' favorite songs from their holiday albums Great Joy and Great Joy: Around the World and Part Two returning to the choirs' roots and delivering soul-stirring gospel music.

In 1994, Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) played its inaugural concert for a heartbroken, mourning community, and offered a soulful concert, intended to respond to and help heal the damaging winds of the AIDS epidemic. In the audience that night were people of all backgrounds, races, identities, and faiths. What rang true in 1994 - and still rings true today - is that a BIV space is an inclusive one, open to all. For more information about Broadway Inspirational Voices or to donate, visit www.BIVoices.org.

Photo Credit: Julianna McGuirl