Photos: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, & Stephen Sondheim's OLD FRIENDS Meets the Press

Old Friends will open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Jan. 25, 2025
The cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends met the press this week! Check out photos of the show's stars, two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, and more!

The show is presented by MTC in association with Cameron Mackintosh and Daryl Roth. Old Friends will open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Previews begin Tuesday, March 25, 2025. 

Newly announced to join Peters and Salonga are Jacob Dickey (Broadway & National Tour: Aladdin, Company) and Kyle Selig (Broadway: Water for Elephants, Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon). The production also stars Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, David Harris, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple-time Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company will also include Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, and Peter Neureuther.
 
Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles will present the North American premiere of Old Friends at the Ahmanson Theatre from February 8 through March 9, 2025 in advance of the Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends ran from 16 September 2023 - 6 January 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End. 

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, & Stephen Sondheim's OLD FRIENDS Meets the Press ImageBernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Chris Jennings, Lynne Meadow, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Daryl Roth

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Maria Wirries, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Langford, Paige Faure, Joanna Riding and Alexa Lopez

Kevin Earley, Kyle Selig, David Harris, Jacob Dickey, Jason Pennycooke, Jeremy Secomb, Gavin Lee, Daniel Yearwood and Peter Neureuther

Kyle Selig, Maria Wirrie, Paige Faure, Daniel Yearwood, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Jeremy Secomb, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Bernadette Peters, Jacob Dickey, Lea Salonga, Peter Neureuther, Jason Pennycooke, Jason Pennycooke, Beth Leavel, Alexa Lopez, David Harris, Kate Jennings Grant and Joanna Riding

Matthew Bourne, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirrie, Paige Faure, Daniel Yearwood, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Jeremy Secomb, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Bernadette Peters, Jacob Dickey, Lea Salonga, Peter Neureuther, Jason Pennycooke, Jason Pennycooke, Daryl Roth, Beth Leavel,Alexa Lopez, David Harris, Kate Jennings Grant, Stephen Mear, Joanna Riding, Lynne Meadow and Chris Jennings

Co-Director/Co-Musical Staging Matthew Bourne and Sir Cameron Mackintosh

Matthew Bourne, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Sir Cameron Mackintosh

Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Bernadette Peters

David Harris and Kate Jennings Grant

Beth Leavel, Lea Salonga and Joanna Riding

Bonnie Langford and Gavin Lee

Choreographer Stephen Mear and Co-Director/Co-Musical Staging Matthew Bourne

Jasmine Forsberg, Kyle Selig, Kete Jennings Grant, Jacob Dickey and David Harris

MTC Producer Lynne Meadow and Bernadette Peters

Jasmine Forsberg, Kyle Selig and Jacob Dickey

Jeremy Secomb and Jason Pennycooke

MTC Producers Chris Jenning and Lynne Meadow

Peter Neureuther, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Kevin Earley

Daniel Yearwood and Maria Wirries

MTC Producer Chris Jennings, Bernadette Peters and MTC Producer Lynne Meadow

Production Stage Manager David Lober and Executive Producer Seth Sklar-Heyn

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga




