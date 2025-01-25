Photos: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, & Stephen Sondheim's OLD FRIENDS Meets the Press

Old Friends will open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
The cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends met the press this week! Check out photos of the show's stars, two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, and more!
The show is presented by MTC in association with Cameron Mackintosh and Daryl Roth. Old Friends will open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Previews begin Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Newly announced to join Peters and Salonga are Jacob Dickey (Broadway & National Tour: Aladdin, Company) and Kyle Selig (Broadway: Water for Elephants, Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon). The production also stars Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, David Harris, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple-time Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company will also include Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, and Peter Neureuther.
Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles will present the North American premiere of Old Friends at the Ahmanson Theatre from February 8 through March 9, 2025 in advance of the Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends ran from 16 September 2023 - 6 January 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga
Chris Jennings, Lynne Meadow, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Daryl Roth
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga
Maria Wirries, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Langford, Paige Faure, Joanna Riding and Alexa Lopez
Kevin Earley, Kyle Selig, David Harris, Jacob Dickey, Jason Pennycooke, Jeremy Secomb, Gavin Lee, Daniel Yearwood and Peter Neureuther
Kyle Selig, Maria Wirrie, Paige Faure, Daniel Yearwood, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Jeremy Secomb, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Bernadette Peters, Jacob Dickey, Lea Salonga, Peter Neureuther, Jason Pennycooke, Jason Pennycooke, Beth Leavel, Alexa Lopez, David Harris, Kate Jennings Grant and Joanna Riding
Matthew Bourne, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirrie, Paige Faure, Daniel Yearwood, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Jeremy Secomb, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Bernadette Peters, Jacob Dickey, Lea Salonga, Peter Neureuther, Jason Pennycooke, Jason Pennycooke, Daryl Roth, Beth Leavel,Alexa Lopez, David Harris, Kate Jennings Grant, Stephen Mear, Joanna Riding, Lynne Meadow and Chris Jennings
Co-Director/Co-Musical Staging Matthew Bourne and Sir Cameron Mackintosh
Matthew Bourne, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Sir Cameron Mackintosh
Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Bernadette Peters
David Harris and Kate Jennings Grant
Beth Leavel, Lea Salonga and Joanna Riding
Choreographer Stephen Mear and Co-Director/Co-Musical Staging Matthew Bourne
Jasmine Forsberg, Kyle Selig, Kete Jennings Grant, Jacob Dickey and David Harris
MTC Producer Lynne Meadow and Bernadette Peters
Jasmine Forsberg, Kyle Selig and Jacob Dickey
Jeremy Secomb and Jason Pennycooke
MTC Producers Chris Jenning and Lynne Meadow
Peter Neureuther, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Kevin Earley
Daniel Yearwood and Maria Wirries
MTC Producer Chris Jennings, Bernadette Peters and MTC Producer Lynne Meadow
Production Stage Manager David Lober and Executive Producer Seth Sklar-Heyn
Executive Producer Seth Sklar-Heyn and Producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga
Matthew Bourne, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirrie, Paige Faure, Daniel Yearwood, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Jeremy Secomb, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Bernadette Peters, Jacob Dickey, Lea Salonga, Peter Neureuther, Jason Pennycooke, Jason Pennycooke, Daryl Roth, Beth Leavel,Alexa Lopez, David Harris, Kate Jennings Grant, Stephen Mear, Joanna Riding, Lynne Meadow and Chris Jennings