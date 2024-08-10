News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny

Performances run August 9-15.

By: Aug. 10, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Muny has released production photos for In the Heights, the sixth show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs Aug. 9-15 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. This is the musical’s Muny premiere.

The cast includes Benji Santiago (Usnavi), Ariana Burks (Nina), Alex Joseph Grayson (Benny), Alysia Velez (Vanessa), Nancy Ticotin (Abuela Claudia), Miguel Gil (Sonny), Martín Solá (Kevin), Karmine Alers (Camila), Darilyn Castillo (Daniela) and Marlene Fernandez (Carla), U.J. Mangune (Graffiti Pete) and Ángel Lozada (Standby for Usnavi). Members of the ensemble and swings include Marissa Barragán, Angelica Maria Beliard, Ixchel Cuellar, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Adriel FleteReyna Guerra, Emily Madigan, Sebastian Martinez, Eddie Martin Morales, José J. Muñoz, Matthew Rivera, Kiana Coryn Rodriguez, Francisco Javier Thurston and Alora Tonielle. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for In the Heights is led by Director/Choreographer William Carlos Angulo, with Associate Choreographer Shani Talmor and Music Director/Conductor Roberto Sinha.

The design and production teams include Assistant Choreographer Matthew Rivera, Scenic Designer Arnel Sancianco, Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski, Lighting Designer Rob Denton, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Caite Hevner, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Jhanaë Bonnick.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

Photo Credit: Philip Hamer

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Benji Santiago and Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Benji Santiago

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Marlene Fernandez, Benji Santiago, Darilyn Castillo

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Alysia Velez and Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Nancy Ticotin, Benji Santiago, Miguel Gil

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Eddie Martin Morales

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Karmine Alers, Marin Sola, Alex Joseph Grayson

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Alex Joseph Grayson

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Alysia Velez and Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Benji Santiago, Alysia Velez, Miguel Gil

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Martin Sola

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Alysia Velez, Marlene Fernandez

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Nancy Ticotin and Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Nancy Ticotin

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Alex Joseph Grayson, Ariana Burks

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Adriel Flete, Alysia Velez, and Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Miguel Gil, U.J. Mangune, and Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Ariana Burks, Alex Jospeh Grayson

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Benji Santiago, Nancy Ticotin

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Martin Sola, Karmine Alers, Ariana Burks

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Darilyn Castillo, Eddie Martin Morales

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Company

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson

Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Image
Company





Videos