Photos: Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, & More in IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny

The Muny has released production photos for In the Heights, the sixth show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs Aug. 9-15 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. This is the musical’s Muny premiere.

The cast includes Benji Santiago (Usnavi), Ariana Burks (Nina), Alex Joseph Grayson (Benny), Alysia Velez (Vanessa), Nancy Ticotin (Abuela Claudia), Miguel Gil (Sonny), Martín Solá (Kevin), Karmine Alers (Camila), Darilyn Castillo (Daniela) and Marlene Fernandez (Carla), U.J. Mangune (Graffiti Pete) and Ángel Lozada (Standby for Usnavi). Members of the ensemble and swings include Marissa Barragán, Angelica Maria Beliard, Ixchel Cuellar, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Adriel Flete, Reyna Guerra, Emily Madigan, Sebastian Martinez, Eddie Martin Morales, José J. Muñoz, Matthew Rivera, Kiana Coryn Rodriguez, Francisco Javier Thurston and Alora Tonielle. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for In the Heights is led by Director/Choreographer William Carlos Angulo, with Associate Choreographer Shani Talmor and Music Director/Conductor Roberto Sinha.

The design and production teams include Assistant Choreographer Matthew Rivera, Scenic Designer Arnel Sancianco, Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski, Lighting Designer Rob Denton, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Caite Hevner, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Jhanaë Bonnick.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.