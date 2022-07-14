Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
Click Here for More on & Juliet

Photos: Behind the Scenes of the Pre-Broadway Run of & JULIET in Toronto

& Juliet, began previews June 22 and officially opened on July 7 in Toronto.

Jul. 14, 2022  

During the dress rehearsals of the newly opened & Juliet, photographer Jenny Anderson, who has specialized in capturing theatrical life backstage on Broadway and beyond, was given access to capture the cast as they put the final touches on the show. Check out photos from behind the scenes below!

& Juliet, began previews June 22 and officially opened on July 7 in Toronto. On that same day, the production's Broadway engagement was announced - previews begin October 28 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Toronto audiences have been smitten by this joyous, clever, hilarious and wise show. Already there are dozens of Team Juliet fans who see the show three or four times a week. Box office staff is keeping a running count. The leader so far has seen it 11 out of the 24 performances the show has had.

& Juliet is playing a strictly limited run until August 14 only. Then the show will have to pack up and move everything across the border and onto the Stephen Sondheim stage

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

& Juliet
Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan and Philippe Arroyo

& Juliet
Cast

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Justin David Sullivan, Melanie LaBarrie

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Melanie LaBarrie

& Juliet
Ensemble

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe, Melanie LaBarrie, Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker, Stark Sands

& Juliet
& Juliet

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker, Philippe Arroyo



MacGyver Contest

