Photos: BETWEEN THE LINES Meets the Press
Between the Lines will star Arielle Jacobs, Julia Murney, Jerusha Cavazos and more.
Based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines begins performances Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and officially opens Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) for a strictly limited engagement.
Check out photos of the cast below!
Between the Lines will star Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver/Edgar, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They will be joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.
Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts. The new musical features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Tobin Ost (Newsies), costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes(Mean Girls), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Lyons (Rock of Ages), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner (In Transit), hair & makeup design by Drama Desk Award nominee J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand) and music direction by Daniel Green (Almost Famous).
Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.
Tickets range from $55 - $100. Visit www.BetweenTheLinesMusical.com for tickets and more information. Between the Lines is produced by Daryl Roth at the Tony Kiser Theater and is not a Second Stage production.
Jake David Smith
Jake David Smith and Arielle Jacobs
Top row: Daryl Roth, Julia Murney, Hillary Fisher, Martin Landry, Vicki Lewis, John Rapson, Will Burton, Sean Stack, Jake David Smith and Dan Hoy Bottom Row: Paul McGill, Aubrey Matalon, Arielle Jacobs, Wren Rivera, Jerusha Cavazos, Heather Ayers and Jeff Calhoun
Hillary Fisher and Will Burton
Jerusha Cavazos and John Rapson
Sean Stack and Wren Rivera
Wren Rivera and Jerusha Cavazos
Samantha Van Leer, Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald
Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel
Wren Rivera and Arielle Jacobs
Martin Landry, Aubrey Matalon, Heather Ayers and Dan Hoy
Top row: Samantha Van Leer, Kate Anderson, Jodi Picoult, Daryl Roth, Timothy Allen McDonald and Elyssa Samsel Bottom Row: Jeff Calhoun and Paul McGill
Elyssa Samsel, Daryl Roth and Kate Anderson
Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs and Vicki Lewis
Samantha Van Leer, Timothy Allen McDonald, Daryl Roth and Jodi Picoult