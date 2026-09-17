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Photos: Ariana Madix Returns To Broadway As Connie Francis In JUST IN TIME

Ariana Madix stars as Connie Francis for a limited run through November 22.

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You can now see new photos of Emmy Nominee, Ariana Madix as Connie Francis in Just in Time on Broadway! Ariana Madix stars as Connie Francis for a limited run through November 22.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits including "Beyond the Sea," "Splish Splash," "Dream Lover," and "Mack the Knife."

Just in Time currently stars Jeremy Jordan, Araina Madix, Carrie St. Louis, Debbie Gravitte, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, and Caesar Samayoa.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade


Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Get Just in Time Tickets From $89

More on this show: JUST IN TIME Recoups on Broadway · 5/18/2026



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