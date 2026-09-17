Photos: Ariana Madix Returns To Broadway As Connie Francis In JUST IN TIME
Ariana Madix stars as Connie Francis for a limited run through November 22.
You can now see new photos of Emmy Nominee, Ariana Madix as Connie Francis in Just in Time on Broadway! Ariana Madix stars as Connie Francis for a limited run through November 22.
Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits including "Beyond the Sea," "Splish Splash," "Dream Lover," and "Mack the Knife."
Just in Time currently stars Jeremy Jordan, Araina Madix, Carrie St. Louis, Debbie Gravitte, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, and Caesar Samayoa.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Carrie St. Louis, Jeremy Jordan, and the cast
Jeremy Jordan and the cast
Debbie Gravitte and the cast
Jeremy Jordan and the cast
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
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