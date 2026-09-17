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Video: HAMILTON Performs Halftime Show at NY Giants Game

Nicholas Christopher performed "The Room Where It Happens," with Mandy Gonzalez, Morgan Anita Wood, and Candace Quarrels performing "The Schuyler Sisters."

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Hamilton celebrated "the greatest city in the world" with a special halftime performance at a recent NY Giants game! Although the performance was not televised, the musical has released clips of Nicholas Christopher, Mandy Gonzalez, and more singing Lin-Manuel Miranda's hits.

Christopher reprised his role as Aaron Burr for the performance, with Gonzalez, Morgan Anita Wood, and Candace Quarrels as the Schuyler Sisters. Alex Lacamoire and Don P. Roberts arranged the music for the show, featuring a marching band collaboration with Morgan State University's Magnificent Marching Machine, Penn State's Blue Band and soloist Jaheim Lee.

The video shows Christopher performing "The Room Where It Happens" and Gonzalez, Wood, and Quarrels performing "The Schuyler Sisters."

The New York Giants game commemorated the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The evening featured a series of  tributes and activations during Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Get Hamilton Tickets From $170

More on this show: Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Drops New 'Satisfied' Music Video · 5/26/2026



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