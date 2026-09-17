Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Remixed And Remastered Version of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Album

To celebrate the landmark 40th anniversary of the iconic Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber has rediscovered the original analogue master tapes of the 1986 Original London Cast Recording and remixed the score for the first time ever, restoring previously unreleased sections and uncovering rare material from his personal archive.

The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix) is the most complete presentation of the iconic score to ever be released and sounds more breathtaking than ever. It will be available across digital, CD and vinyl formats, with the 3LP edition restoring material cut from the original album because of running time restrictions.

The iconic title song, 'The Phantom Of The Opera', recorded by Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford, launches at midnight on Friday 18 September. The digital album follows on 9 October on Phantom of the Opera's 40th anniversary, which will be marked with a gala celebration at His Majesty's Theatre, London, home to the musical since its opening night. A full physical release follows, with the 3LP vinyl and 2CD on 6 November, followed by a limited edition 6LP box set on 20 November.

The 6LP limited edition vinyl box set - A Collector's Piece Indeed - is the definitive collector's edition for the 40th anniversary. It includes the 2026 mix along with The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP on champagne vinyl and Masquerade: The Orchestral Score on 1LP glass clear vinyl, which to date has only been available in-venue at Masquerade in New York, the immersive reimagining of Phantom of the Opera. Also in the box are a hand-numbered Robert Heindel art print (one of 2,026); replica annotated early edition scripts and sheet music from Andrew's archive; and a fold-out replica poster of the original Broadway production complete with cast signatures.

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in September and October 1986, the Original London Cast Recording is one of the most celebrated musical recordings of all time, capturing the original West End performances of Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton, conducted by Mike Reed. With collective sales of more than 40 million, it is one of the best-selling cast albums of all time, and was the first musical cast recording to debut at number one in the UK charts.

Forty years on, Andrew Lloyd Webber returned to those original tapes. Of the eleven original two-inch tape reels recorded at Abbey Road Studios in September and October 1986, eight survived intact and have been remixed without enhancement. The vocal and orchestral performances are presented exactly as they were captured 40 years ago. The material from the three reels lost since the original sessions has been carefully restored using an unplayed vinyl pressing of the 1986 album.

The 2026 Mix features timeless favourites including 'The Music Of The Night', 'Think Of Me', 'All I Ask Of You' and the iconic title song, plus three bonus recordings.

Running across three vinyl discs rather than two, sections of the score cut from the original release because of running time have also been reinstated for the first time. The 2026 Mix also features three previously unheard recordings from Andrew's own archive: a cassette demo of the Phantom title song from its earliest incarnation as a proposed stand-alone single; 'Box Five', the first draft of the Opera Managers' 'Notes' scene, later reworked into 'Prima Donna' after director Hal Prince rejected the original outright; and an early demo of 'Masquerade' with Richard Stilgoe's original lyrics, recorded before the rewrite that is heard in the show today.

Since Cameron Mackintosh's original production opened in 1986, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera has become a global phenomenon, with productions playing to 160 million people in 217 cities, 52 territories and in 23 languages.

FULL TRACK LISTING

The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix):

LP 1 - Side A

1. Prologue

2. Overture

3. Hannibal Rehearsal

4. Think Of Me

5. Angel Of Music

6. Little Lotte / The Mirror (Angel Of Music)

LP 1 - Side B

7. The Phantom Of The Opera

8. I Have Brought You

9. The Music Of The Night

10. I Remember / Stranger Than You Dreamt It

11. Magical Lasso

12. Notes

LP 2 - Side A

13. Prima Donna

14. Il Muto

15. Why Have You Brought Me Here

16. All I Ask Of You

17. All I Ask Of You – Reprise

18. Entr'acte / Six Months Later

LP 2 - Side B

19. Masquerade / Why So Silent

20. Notes / Twisted Every Way

21. Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again

22. Wandering Child / Bravo Monsieur

LP 3 - Side A

23. Don Juan Triumphant

24. The Point Of No Return

25. Down Once More / Track Down This Murderer

26. Have You Gorged Yourself

LP 3 - Side B

27. Andrew's Phantom Demo

28. Box Five

29. Masquerade Original Demo

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