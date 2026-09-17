Exclusive: Zachary Noah Piser Sits Down at Schmackary's For BROADWAY SCHNACKS





Broadway Schnacks is back for another week! This week, Zachary Schmahl bakes up a sweet new episode with Zachary Noah Piser, currently starring as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending at the Belasco Theater.

Piser made his Broadway debut as Boq in Wicked nearly a decade ago. Since then, he starred alongside Idina Menzel in Redwood, also becoming the first Asian-American actor to play the title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He is currently taking centerstage again in the Tony winning Broadway hit Maybe Happy Ending.

He joins Zachary Schmahl, owner of Schmackary's – the official cookie of Broadway – at their Hell's Kitchen store for wide spanning chat about life, his full circle story with Maybe Happy Ending, AAPI representation in theater, art and AI, and some hot takes on controversial Broadway musical endings.

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