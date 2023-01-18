Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at SCHMIGADOON! Season Two

“Schmigadoon!” will return for season two with all new original songs and guest stars on Friday, April 7.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ showcased a first look at the highly anticipated, second season of "Schmigadoon!," the Emmy and AFI Award winning, hit musical comedy series from co-creator Cinco Paul.

"Schmigadoon!" will return for season two with all new original songs and guest stars on Friday, April 7, with the first two episodes of its six episode second season, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 5, 2023.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Following its global debut on Apple TV+, "Schmigadoon!" has earned global acclaim and accolades, including Emmy and AFI Award wins and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth. Viewers can catch up on the complete first season of "Schmigadoon!," now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including "Truth be Told" season three, "Dear Edward," "Hello Tomorrow!," "The Big Door Prize," "Jane," "Liaison," "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy," and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 310 wins and 1,363 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Photos Courtesy of Apple TV+



