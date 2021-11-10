Photos: Accent Dance NYC Hosts Fundraising Event For The Children Of New York City And Beyond

On Saturday evening, guests gathered into the Pelham Picture House in Pelham, New York to join Accent Dance NYC for Let's Dance!, and evening of dance and celebration to raise funds for access to dance education in classrooms around New York City and beyond. Welcoming an international cast of dancers and works spanning from the classical ballet repertoire to contemporary and tango, the ensemble is driven by elements of multiculturalism, identity, and self-expression and uses dance as the universal language that connects us all.

In the last three years, Accent Dance NYC has reached over 4,000 school-age children with inspiring and uplifting educational programs to boost children's self-esteem, cognitive skills, and creativity while reminding students that their heritage, experiences, and identities matter. The company is continuing to raise funds for their continued outreach. For more information, visit https://accent.dance!