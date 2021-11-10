Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Accent Dance NYC Hosts Fundraising Event For The Children Of New York City And Beyond

The ensemble is driven by elements of multiculturalism, identity, and self-expression and uses dance as the universal language that connects us all.

Nov. 10, 2021  

On Saturday evening, guests gathered into the Pelham Picture House in Pelham, New York to join Accent Dance NYC for Let's Dance!, and evening of dance and celebration to raise funds for access to dance education in classrooms around New York City and beyond. Welcoming an international cast of dancers and works spanning from the classical ballet repertoire to contemporary and tango, the ensemble is driven by elements of multiculturalism, identity, and self-expression and uses dance as the universal language that connects us all.

Check out photos below!

In the last three years, Accent Dance NYC has reached over 4,000 school-age children with inspiring and uplifting educational programs to boost children's self-esteem, cognitive skills, and creativity while reminding students that their heritage, experiences, and identities matter. The company is continuing to raise funds for their continued outreach. For more information, visit https://accent.dance!

Sarita Apel and Andres Bravo

Sarita Apel and Andres Bravo

Elisa Toro Franky and Dannys Gonzalez

Elisa Toro Franky and Dannys Gonzalez

Dardo Galletto and Alonso Guzman

Dardo Galletto and Alonso Guzman

The Accent Dance NYC ensemble

Elisa Toro Franky, Lucia Jackson, Agostina Mocibob, Rodolfo Santamarina and Leonel Linares

Luciana Paris and Jonatan Lujan

Luciana Paris and Jonatan Lujan

Rodolfo Santamarina

Rodolfo Santamarina and Erin Gallagher

Erin Gallagher

Andrea Ziegelman


