Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ain't No Mo'
Click Here for More on Ain't No Mo'

Photos: AIN'T NO MO' Company Kicks Off Broadway Previews

Ain't No Mo is running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Broadway previews are now underway for Jordan E. Cooper's new comedy, Ain't No Mo', produced by Lee Daniels.

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

The cast of Ain't No Mo' includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The production is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, in his Broadway debut.

The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




Related Stories
Wade, Union & RuPaul Join AIN’T NO MO’ as Co-Producers Photo
Wade, Union & RuPaul Join AIN’T NO MO’ as Co-Producers
NBA champion, producer and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade, actress, best-selling author and producer Gabrielle Union and drag queen star RuPaul will join the co-producing team of the Broadway production Ain’t No Mo’. 
AIN’T NO MO to Offer $20 Tickets in Person Tomorrow Photo
AIN’T NO MO to Offer $20 Tickets in Person Tomorrow
To celebrate the first preview performance of Ain’t No Mo’, Jordan E. Cooper’s new comedy, producer Lee Daniels has announced that a limited number of $20 tickets will be available in person Wednesday, November 9 only, at the box office of The Belasco Theatre.
Meet the Cast of AINT NO MO, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of AIN'T NO MO', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Meet the cast of Ain't No Mo' here!Ain't No Mo' begins previews tonight, Wednesday, November 9 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St), . It will officially open on Thursday, December 1. Meet the cast of Ain't No Mo' here!
AINT NO MO Pushes First Preview Date Due to Covid Cases Photo
AIN'T NO MO' Pushes First Preview Date Due to Covid Cases
Ain't No Mo', which was previously set to begin previews on Broadway on Thursday, November 3 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St), will now begin previews on Wednesday, November 9 due to Covid cases in the company. It will officially open on Thursday, December 1.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: YOU WILL GET SICK Company Celebrates Opening Night!Photos: YOU WILL GET SICK Company Celebrates Opening Night!
November 8, 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, officially opened on November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Photos: Signature Theatre's MY BROKEN LANGUAGE Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: Signature Theatre's MY BROKEN LANGUAGE Celebrates Opening Night
November 8, 2022

Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on Sunday night, November 6 and runs through Nov 27, 2022 in the Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre. Check out photos from inside the big night!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of ONLY GOLD Opening Night at MCC TheaterPhotos: On the Red Carpet of ONLY GOLD Opening Night at MCC Theater
November 7, 2022

The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ('GLOW') and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. See photos from opening night here!
Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red CarpetPhotos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet
November 5, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! See photos of the stars of the show and more on the red carpet here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening NightPhotos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening Night
November 4, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!