Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Author Michael R. Jackson Celebrates Sardi's Portrait

This afternoon, Michael R. Jackson, the Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Stange Loop, celebrated an important milestone as he joined the famous faces among the portrait at theatre institution, Sardi's.

Go inside the ceremony featuring Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell, who was on hand to celebrate Jackson's unveiling.

Michael R. Jackson is one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2022. His Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle winning A Strange Loop (which had its 2019 world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73 Productions) received 11 Tony nominations.

In addition to A Strange Loop, he also wrote book, music and lyrics for White Girl in Danger. Awards and associations include: a New Professional Theatre Festival Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, an ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, a Whiting Award, the Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Obie Award, an Antonyo Award, a Fred Ebb Award, a Windham-Campbell Prize, a Dramatist Guild Fellowship and he is an alum of Page 73's Interstate 73 Writers Group.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski