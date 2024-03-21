Photos: 48th Street is Renamed Chavkin Way For Rachel Chavkin

Those in attendance included Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Beth Leavel, Jon Jon Briones, Amber Iman, and more!

By: Mar. 21, 2024
Last night, the city of New York renamed 48th Street “Chavkin Way” to celebrate Tony Award-winning director, Rachel Chavkin, helming two Broadway productions right across from one another on that street – Lempicka at the Longacre Theatre and Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The highly anticipated musical about the life of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, began performances on March 19 to a sold-out crowd, while the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown is set to celebrate 5 years on Broadway next month.

On hand to celebrate the occasion were stars from each cast including Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Beth Leavel, Jon Jon Briones, Amber Iman, Isa Briones, Phillip Boykin, and more. A commissioner from the New York City Mayor’s office was on hand to give brief remarks and reveal the newly installed street sign.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Rachel Chavkin on "Chavkin Way"

Eden Espinosa and Jordan Fisher

Rachel Chavkin and Sam Chavkin

Executive Director, Theatre and Performing Arts Partnerships at NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Carla Hoke-Miller

Beth Leavel and Rachel Chavkin

The Cast & Company of "Hadestown" & "Lempicka"

Rachel Chavkin reveals "Chavkin Way"

Rachel Chavkin reveals "Chavkin Way"

Rachel Chavkin reveals "Chavkin Way"

Rachel Chavkin reveals "Chavkin Way"

Composer Matt Gould, Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel

The Cast & Company of "Hadestown" & "Lempicka"

Jordan Fisher

"Chavkin Way"

The Cast & Company of "Hadestown" & "Lempicka"

Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel

Composer Matt Gould, Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel

The Cast & Company of "Hadestown" & "Lempicka" including Rachel Chavkin, Beth Leavel, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Andrew Samonsky, Phillip Boykin, Isa Briones, Jon Jon Briones, Amber Iman, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Composer Matt Gould, Nathaniel Stampley

Phillip Boykin and Jordan Fisher

Eden Espinosa and Rachel Chavkin

Jake Heinrichs, Sam Chavkin and Rachel Chavkin

Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones

Jordan Fisher

Rachel Chavkin and Phillip Boykin

Rachel Chavkin and Andrew Samonsky

Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel

Rachel Chavkin

Rachel Chavkin

Signage at The Longacre Theatre



