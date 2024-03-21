Photos: 48th Street is Renamed Chavkin Way For Rachel Chavkin

Those in attendance included Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Beth Leavel, Jon Jon Briones, Amber Iman, and more!
Last night, the city of New York renamed 48th Street “Chavkin Way” to celebrate Tony Award-winning director, Rachel Chavkin, helming two Broadway productions right across from one another on that street – Lempicka at the Longacre Theatre and Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The highly anticipated musical about the life of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, began performances on March 19 to a sold-out crowd, while the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown is set to celebrate 5 years on Broadway next month.
On hand to celebrate the occasion were stars from each cast including Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Beth Leavel, Jon Jon Briones, Amber Iman, Isa Briones, Phillip Boykin, and more. A commissioner from the New York City Mayor’s office was on hand to give brief remarks and reveal the newly installed street sign.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Rachel Chavkin on "Chavkin Way"
Eden Espinosa and Jordan Fisher
Rachel Chavkin and Sam Chavkin
Executive Director, Theatre and Performing Arts Partnerships at NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Carla Hoke-Miller
Beth Leavel and Rachel Chavkin
The Cast & Company of "Hadestown" & "Lempicka"
Rachel Chavkin reveals "Chavkin Way"
Rachel Chavkin reveals "Chavkin Way"
Rachel Chavkin reveals "Chavkin Way"
Rachel Chavkin reveals "Chavkin Way"
Composer Matt Gould, Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel
The Cast & Company of "Hadestown" & "Lempicka"
"Chavkin Way"
The Cast & Company of "Hadestown" & "Lempicka"
Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel
Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel
Composer Matt Gould, Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel
The Cast & Company of "Hadestown" & "Lempicka" including Rachel Chavkin, Beth Leavel, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Andrew Samonsky, Phillip Boykin, Isa Briones, Jon Jon Briones, Amber Iman, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Composer Matt Gould, Nathaniel Stampley
Phillip Boykin and Jordan Fisher
Eden Espinosa and Rachel Chavkin
Jake Heinrichs, Sam Chavkin and Rachel Chavkin
Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones
Rachel Chavkin and Phillip Boykin
Rachel Chavkin and Andrew Samonsky
Rachel Chavkin and Beth Leavel
Signage at The Longacre Theatre
Videos