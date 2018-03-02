Photo Throwback: George Abbott Attends Opening Night of DAMN YANKEES in 1994

Mar. 2, 2018  

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out this shot of the late George Abbott pictured at "Damn Yankees" opening night at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on March 3, 1994.

Abbott was an American theater producer and director, playwright, screenwriter, and film director and producer whose career spanned nine decades. Abbott started acting on Broadway in 1913, debuting in The Misleading Lady. While acting in several plays in New York City, he began to write; his first successful play was The Fall Guy (1925). Abbott acquired a reputation as an astute "show doctor". He frequently was called upon to supervise changes when a show was having difficulties in tryouts or previews prior to its Broadway opening. His first great hit was Broadway, which opened on September 16, 1926, at the Broadhurst Theatre and ran for 603 performances. Other successes followed, and it was a rare year that did not have an Abbott production on Broadway.

Photo CRedit: Walter McBride

