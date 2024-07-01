Photo: Mariah Carey Visits MJ on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last week, superstar Mariah Carey visited MJ on Broadway. Check out a photo of Carey with the company below!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

The current Broadway cast of MJ stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ,' Apollo Levine as ‘Rob/Joseph Jackson,' Whitney Bashor as ‘Rachel,' Tavon Olds-Sample as ‘Michael,' Jackson Hayes and Austin Rankin as ‘Little Michael,' Jace Bently as ‘Little Marlon,' Matthew Frederick Harris as ‘Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones,' Ayana Jackson as ‘Katherine Jackson,' Gabriel Ruiz as ‘Alejandro', Antoine L. Smith as ‘Nick/Berry Gordy,' Joey Sorge as ‘Dave,' Ilario Grant, Sage Lee, and Matte Martinez as Standby for ‘MJ' and ‘Michael,' with Lloyd A. Boyd III, Nick T. Daly, Zachary Downer, John Edwards, Kali Grinder, Michelle Mercedes, Sarah Sigman, Ryan Steele and Ryan VanDenBoom rounding out the ensemble, and Blu Allen, Dasia Amos, Alex Aquilino, Tre Frazier, Chantelle Good, Michael Harmon, David Hughey, Skye Jackson-Williams, D. Jerome, Carole Denise Jones, Ramone Nelson, and Brandon Whitmore as Swings.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson