Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
The film will be released by Netflix, but does not yet have a release date.
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming.
"So profoundly grateful we were able to finish telling the story and keep everyone safe," wrote Miranda, who directs the film. "Grateful to Netflix for sticking with us. To quote Roger in Rent: 'It isn't much, but it took all year.' Thank you, Jonathan Larson."
Check out the photo of Miranda on set below!
That's a PICTURE WRAP on #TickTickBoomMovie.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 29, 2020
So profoundly grateful we were able to finish telling the story and keep everyone safe. Grateful to @netflix for sticking with us.
To quote Roger in Rent: "It isn't much, but it took all year."
Thank you, Jonathan Larson. pic.twitter.com/hYZL04A7IE
The late, great Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" is getting the movie musical treatment, helmed by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda
The musical is set in 1990 and follows Jon, an aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing "Superbia," which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break.
The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon's best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost.
The star-studded cast of TICK, TICK... BOOM! includes Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford, and Noah Robbins.
