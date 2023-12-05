Photo: Get a First Look at Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in New Art for SWEENEY TODD

Tveit and Foster will begin performances on Friday February 9, 2024, for 12 weeks only. Their final performance will be Sunday May 5, 2024.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 3 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23

Sweeney Todd Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $40
Cast
Photos
Videos
Sweeney Todd

Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit will star as Sweeney Todd, and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will star as Mrs. Lovett, in the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Get a first look at new art below!

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Thomas Kail. The revival is led by producer Jeffrey Seller.

Tveit and Foster will begin performances on Friday February 9, 2024, for 12 weeks only. Their final performance will be Sunday May 5, 2024.

As previously announced, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will play their final performance as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett on Sunday January 14, 2024.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences can experience Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award®–winning score as it was performed in the original production—with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award–winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of the musical thriller.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

The current cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street includes Groban as Sweeney Todd and  Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) as Tobias, Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) as Anthony, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

The cast also includes Joanna Carpenter (A Sherlock Carol), Galyana Castillo (Waitress), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Dwayne Cooper (Motown), Kyrie Courter (Ragtime), Taeler Cyrus (Wicked), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Beauty and the Beast), Alicia Kaori (The King and  I), Michael Kuhn (Le nozze di Figaro), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Megan Ort (Cats), Patricia Phillips (The Phantom of the Opera), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), Keven Quillon (My Fair Lady), Lexi Rabadi (Beauty and the Beast), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kristie Dale Sanders (Oklahoma!), Claire Saunders (The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show), Stephen Tewksbury (The Phantom of the Opera), Daniel Torres (The Music Man), Felix Torrez-Ponce (Newsies), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots), Tug Watson (The Phantom of the Opera) and Hennessy Winkler (Oklahoma!).



RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Unites to Sing Carols For A Cure Photo
Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Unites to Sing Carols For A Cure

Cast members from Sweeney Todd  came in to record 'We’ll Be There.' Nathan Salstone was the Musical Director, Arranger for this recording.

2
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit will star as Sweeney Todd, and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will star as Mrs. Lovett, in the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

3
Video: Josh Groban Sings His SWEENEY TODD Entrance Line on FALLON Photo
Video: Josh Groban Sings His SWEENEY TODD Entrance Line on FALLON

Josh Groban sat down on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring in Broadway's Sweeney Todd. During the video, Groban discuss his time starring as the title role in the hit revival, revealing onstage mishaps and why he doesn't think anyone has ever heard his opening line due to his entrance applause.

4
Gaten Matarazzo Sets Final Performance Date in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Gaten Matarazzo Sets Final Performance Date in SWEENEY TODD

Gaten Matarazzo, who is currently playing Toby in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, has set his final performance date. As shared on social media, Matarazzo will play his final show on November 5, 2023. A replacement for the role has yet to be announced.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Sweeney Todd Logo Hat Sweeney Todd Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/3/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/3/23
Amber Ardolino WIll Join the Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as 'Marcia Murphy' Next YearAmber Ardolino WIll Join the Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as 'Marcia Murphy' Next Year
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024
Jodi Benson Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! in Florida in Summer 2024Jodi Benson Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! in Florida in Summer 2024

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARMONY

Recommended For You