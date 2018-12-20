Obituaries

Photo Flashback: BroadwayWorld Remembers Penny Marshall

Dec. 20, 2018  

As previously reported, actress and director Penny Marshall has passed away at the age of 75, due to complications with diabetes.

Some of Marshall's many accolades include being only the second female director to see her movie nominated for an Oscar for best picture. Marshall started directing on the set of ABC's LAVERNE AND SHIRLEY, which ran from 1976-1983. She went on to direct such films as JUMPIN' JACK FLASH, BIG, and THE PREACHERS WIFE, to name a few.

Read her full obituary here.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Marshall with a look back in our archives. Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Penny Marshall Photographed on October 1, 1978 in New York City.

Penny Marshall Photographed on September 10, 1980 in New York City.

Penny Marshall Photographed on September 1, 1980 in New York City.

Penny Marshall Photographed on September 1, 1980 in New York City.

Carrie Fisher, George Segal and Penny Marshall photographed on November 1, 1987 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends a Celebrity Charity Tennis Tournament at Long Island City on May 17, 1981 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends a Celebrity Charity Tennis Tournament at Long Island City on May 17, 1981 in New York City.

Penny Marshall pictured at the "Magic/Bird" Opening Night Arrivals at the Longacre Theatre in New York City on April 11, 2012

Penny Marshall pictured at the "Magic/Bird" Opening Night Arrivals at the Longacre Theatre in New York City on April 11, 2012

David Stern & Penny Marshall pictured at the "Magic/Bird" Opening Night Arrivals at the Longacre Theatre in New York City on April 11, 2012

Penny Marshall attendsThe Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 13, 1996 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends a Barbecue at Gracie Mansion on June 1, 1988 in New York City.

Bill Murray and Penny Marshall attends a Barbecue at Gracie Mansion on June 1, 1988 in New York City.

Penny Marshall and Mike Nichols attends a Barbecue at Gracie Mansion on June 1, 1988 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends a Barbecue at Gracie Mansion on June 1, 1988 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attendsThe Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 13, 1996 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attendsThe Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 13, 1996 in New York City.

Donna Hanover and Penny Marshall attendsThe Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 13, 1996 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attendsThe Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 13, 1996 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attendsThe Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 13, 1996 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attendsThe Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 13, 1996 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attendsThe Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 13, 1996 in New York City.

Ann Turkel, Penny Marshall and Valerine Perrine attend a Celebrity Charity Tennis Tournament at Long Island City on May 17, 1981 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends a Celebrity Charity Tennis Tournament at Long Island City on May 17, 1981 in New York City.

Ann Turkel, Valerine Perrine and Penny Marshall attend a Celebrity Charity Tennis Tournament at Long Island City on May 17, 1981 in New York City.

Valerie Perrine, Sonny Bono and Penny Marshall attend a Celebrity Charity Tennis Tournament at Long Island City on May 17, 1981 in New York City.

Penny Marshall and Art Garfunkel Celebrating a Simon & Garfunkel Concert in Central Park at Savoy Hotel on September 19, 1981 in New York City.

Penny Marshall Photographed on September 10, 1980 in New York City.

Penny Marshall and Ted Bessell on March 30, 1982 in New York City.

Bill Murray and Penny Marshall attends a Barbecue at Gracie Mansion on June 1, 1988 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends the celebration of Quincy Jones 50th Year in Music at Roseland on November 7, 1995 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends the celebration of Quincy Jones 50th Year in Music at Roseland on November 7, 1995 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends Broadway Opening Night of "The Capeman" at the Marquis theatre on January 30, 1998 in New York City.

Ed Begley Jr. and Penny Marshall attends the Emmy Awards on September 15, 1988 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attends the Emmy Awards on September 15, 1988 in New York City.

Penny Marshall at Kennedy Airport on February 30, 1982 in New York City.

Penny Marshall at Kennedy Airport on February 30, 1982 in New York City.

Penny Marshall attending the Opening Night performance of the new Broadway Musical TABOO at the Plymouth Theatre, New York City. November 13, 2003

Penny Marshall attending the Opening Night performance of the new Broadway Musical TABOO at the Plymouth Theatre, New York City. November 13, 2003

Penny Marshall attending the Opening Night performance of the new Broadway Musical TABOO at the Plymouth Theatre, New York City. November 13, 2003

