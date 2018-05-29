Photo Flash: Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Krakowski, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson, Anthony Evans And More Sing BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Hollywood Bowl!

May. 29, 2018  

This weekend Beauty and the Beast took The Hollywood Bowl by storm when an all-star cast featuring Zooey Deschanel (Belle), Taye Diggs (Gaston), Rebel Wilson (LaFou), Jane Krakowski (Mrs. Potts), Anthony Evans (Beast), and Kelsey Grammer (Lumiere) performed songs from the film in concert.

Beauty and the Beast on stage has been seen by more than35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

See photos from the special Hollywood Bowl concert below!

Zooey Deschanel as Belle and Taye Diggs as Gaston

Zooey Deschanel as Belle

Zooey Deschanel as Belle

Zooey Deschanel as Belle

Taye Diggs as Gaston

Taye Diggs as Gaston

Rebel Wilson as LeFou and Taye Diggs as Gaston

Kelsey Grammer as Lumiere

Kelsey Grammer as Lumiere

Kelsey Grammer as Lumiere

Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Potts

Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Potts

Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Potts

Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Potts and Kelsey Grammer as Lumiere

Anthony Evans as Beast and Zooey Deschanel as Belle

Marissa Jaret Winokur as Madame de la Grande Bouche

Marissa Jaret Winokur as Madame de la Grande Bouche

Marissa Jaret Winokur as Madame de la Grande Bouche

Jane Krakowski sings 'Beauty and the Beast'

Jane Krakowski sings 'Beauty and the Beast'

Anthony Evans as the Beast

Anthony Evans as the Beast

Alan Menken

Alan Menken

Alan Menken

Alan Menken

Marissa Jaret Winokur as Madame de la Grande Bouche

Anthony Evans

