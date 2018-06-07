Photo Flash: Wolfe, Astin, Urie and Cast Shine in Kennedy Center's HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in a semi-staged concert, conceived and executive produced by Jeffrey Finn. Check out the cast in action below!

The Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical lampooning life on the corporate ladder stars Skylar Astin as J. Pierrepont Finch, Betsy Wolfe as Rosemary Pilkington, Michael Urie as Bud Frump, John Bolton as Mr. Bratt, John Michael Higgins as J.B. Biggley, Joaquina Kalukango as Smitty, Tony Award® winner Michael McGrath as Mr. Twimble and Wally Womper, Becki Newton as Hedy La Rue, and D.C. favorite Nova Y. Payton as Miss Jones.

The ensemble features Darius Barnes, Sean Bell, Lawrence Clayton, Colin Cunliffe, Kaitlyn Davidson, Casey Garvin, Eloise Kropp, Harris Milgrim, Shina Ann Morris, Kristin Piro, Katerine Popacostas, Tally Sessions, Diana Vaden, and Vishal Vaidya.

With direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful), choreography by Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Todd Ellison (An American in Paris), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying runs June 6-10, 2018 in the Eisenhower Theater.

A tune-filled comic gem, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying boasts an exhilarating score with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a delightfully funny book by Abe Burrows, Willie Gilbert, and Jack Weinstock. The show follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive. Winner of both the Tony Award® for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize in drama when it debuted in 1961, it has since received Tony Award®-winning Broadway revivals in 1995, starring Matthew Broderick, and 2011, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

The design team for this semi-staged concert production includes set design by Scott Pask (The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski (Beautiful, The Producers), costume design by Amy Clark (Chaplin), and sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon).

Photo Credit: Teresa Wood

