Photo Flash: WICKED Cast Members Support the Women's March and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Jan. 20, 2018  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, the cast of Wicked supports the Women's March, cast members from Anastasia get serious, and more. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay #SIP in Oz with this fabulous lady and a photo bombing Scarecrow #wizardofozLOT #lowerossingtontheatre #Glinda #WizardofOz #stagemanager #scarecrow

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @dalton_bolton Ozians are ready for Act 2! #thewizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #thelot #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #ozians

Cabaret (Regional): @adrianagiselle Happy first swing on to my fellow blondie Kit Kat @annemarizzle and split orchestra track @joel_bauman! Loving Fayetteville and these audiences! #sip #twoshowday #cabaret #cabontour

Wicked (Broadway): @ktladner #SIP here at @wicked_musical showing our support for The Womenâ€™s March!

Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad We take our jobs VERY seriously! Always. We are professionals. by @davymacknyc . . . #SIP #Saturday #intermission #broadway #anastasiamusical #anastasia #russia #gleb #dimitry #vlad #mypetersburg #broadhurst #W44thSt #theaterdistrict #timessquare #nyc #newyork #onceuponadecember #journeytothepast

