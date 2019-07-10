Photo Flash: Vanessa Hudgens Pays a Visit to OKLAHOMA!

OKLAHOMA!
Vanessa Hudgens joined the crowd at the Circle in the Square catching the Tony Award winning revival of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" on Tuesday night. After catching the show, sampling the chili and cornbread at intermission, she stopped backstage to congratulate the company after the performance.

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.

