Photo Flash: Tyler Glenn and Carrie St. Louis Strut Their Stuff in KINKY BOOTS

Things are looking good at Kinky Boots as they welcome their new cast members. Check out the photos below of Tyler Glenn and Carrie St. Louis joining the company as Charlie and Lauren!

Tyler Glenn (lead singer of the multi-platinum rock band, Neon Trees) took over the role of "Charlie Price" beginning on Sunday, May 6. Glenn, whose Neon Trees song - "Everybody Talks" was a Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, will play a limited run through Sunday, July 15.

Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: '90s Musical Experience) took over the role of "Lauren" beginning on Friday, May 4.

J. Harrison Ghee also joined the cast returning to the role of "Lola" on Tuesday, May 1.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

