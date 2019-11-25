Photo Flash: Tony-Winning Revival Of August Wilson's JITNEY Opens At Center Theater Group

August Wilson's "Jitney," opened this week at Center Theatre Group at the Mark Taper Forum, running now through December 29.

Originally presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, "Jitney" is directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The production won a 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Francois Battiste, Harvy Blanks, Amari Cheatom, Anthony Chisholm, Brian D. Coats, Steven Anthony Jones, Nija Okoro, Keith Randolph Smith and Ray Anthony Thomas.

The creative team features scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Darron L. West and Charles Coes with original music by Bill Sims Jr. and fight direction by Thomas Schall.

A masterpiece by two-time Pulitzer winner August Wilson with the production that completed his American Century Cycle on Broadway and received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, "Jitney" is a richly textured piece set in the early 1970s that follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding this makeshift family together threaten to come undone at last.

