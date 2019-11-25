Photo Flash: Tony-Winning Revival Of August Wilson's JITNEY Opens At Center Theater Group
August Wilson's "Jitney," opened this week at Center Theatre Group at the Mark Taper Forum, running now through December 29.
Originally presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, "Jitney" is directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The production won a 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.
The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Francois Battiste, Harvy Blanks, Amari Cheatom, Anthony Chisholm, Brian D. Coats, Steven Anthony Jones, Nija Okoro, Keith Randolph Smith and Ray Anthony Thomas.
The creative team features scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Darron L. West and Charles Coes with original music by Bill Sims Jr. and fight direction by Thomas Schall.
A masterpiece by two-time Pulitzer winner August Wilson with the production that completed his American Century Cycle on Broadway and received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, "Jitney" is a richly textured piece set in the early 1970s that follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding this makeshift family together threaten to come undone at last.
The Cast of JITNEY
The Cast of JITNEY
Sophina Brown and Henry Simmons
Ty Mayberry
Jason R. Moore
Felicia D. Henderson and actor Jason R. Moore
Adam Epstein and actor Jane Kaczmarek
Actor Richard Kind
From left, actors James Pickens Jr., Henry Simmons, Sophina Brown and Wren Brown attend the opening night performance of August Wilsonâa??a??s âa???"Jitneyâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, actors Lakisha May, Larry Powell, Devere Rogers and Charrell Mack attend the opening night performance of August Wilsonâa??a??s âa???"Jitneyâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
The Company of JITNEY
Michael Ritchie and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Richard Kind and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Francois Battiste and Brian D. Coats
James Pickens Jr., Jeannie Santiago, director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Gina Pickens
FFrancois Battiste and Jerrie Johnson
Nija Okoro and Amari Cheatom after the opening night performance of August Wilsonâa??a??s âa???"Jitneyâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Kelley Kirkpatrick
Anthony Chisholm and Brian D. Coats
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Jason R. Moore
Harvy Blanks and Patrese D. McClain
Harvy Blanks, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Jason R. Moore
Roland Buck III
Donnie White and Khandi Alexande
James Pickens Jr.
