Photo Flash: They've Been Found! Meet the Cast and Creatives of DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

Dear Evan Hansen will begin performances in September 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, followed by engagements in Los Angeles and San Francisco. For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.

The complete casting for the First National Tour includes. stage and TV star Jessica Phillips as 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll as 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar as 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ashley de la Rosa, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Ciara Alyse Harris, Stephen Christopher Anthony, Phoebe Koyabe, Maria Wirries, Maggie McKenna

