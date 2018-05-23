Photo Flash: They Can Learn to Do It! First Look at the New Cast of ANASTASIA

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the newest cast members journeying their way to the Broadway stage in Anastasia, check out the photos below! The new cast members include Zach Adkins as Dmitri and Vicki Lewis as Countess Lily. The show also features Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Max von Essen and Mary Beth Peil.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia comes to Broadway.



From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.



Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

