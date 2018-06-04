Photo Flash: The Public Hosts CYPRUS AVENUE

Abbey Theatre and The Royal Court Theatre's co-production of CYPRUS AVENUE comes to The Public Theater, written by David Ireland and directed by Vicky Featherstone, featuring Stephen Rea as Eric. Get a first look at the production below!

CYPRUS AVENUE is currently running at The Public through Sunday, July 29.

The complete cast of CYPRUS AVENUE features Ronk? Adékolu?jo (Bridget), Chris Corrigan (Slim), Andrea Irvine (Bernie), Amy Molloy (Julie), and Stephen Rea (Eric).

CYPRUS AVENUE is David Ireland's subversively funny and savage new play about one man trying to make sense of a radically changed world. Eric Miller (Stephen Rea) is a Belfast Unionist. He is exclusively and non-negotiably British. But nowadays he is worried he might be Irish. When Eric sees a likeness between his new-born granddaughter and the Irish republican leader, Gerry Adams, his sanity starts to unravel. Determined to defend his family and his heritage, Eric's lifetime of ingrained prejudice and unsettled identity push him to the edge.

CYPRUS AVENUE features scenic and Costume Design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Paul Keogan, sound design by David McSeveny, and fight direction by Bret Yount.

Photo Credit: Ros Kavanagh

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You