Photo Flash: The Muny's MATILDA Doesn't Let Little Stop Them
Get a first look at The Muny's seventh, and final, production of its 101st Season, Roald Dahl's Matilda.
With a story inspired by the eccentric genius of internationally-acclaimed author Roald Dahl, and a world inspired by St. Louis native and world-wide artistic legend Mary Engelbreit, Matilda shows how imagination is exactly what we all need to navigate life's many challenges. When sent to a dismal school, Matilda uses her clear eyes and keen smarts to help her discover her own surprising powers! Created by the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company, this four-time Tony Award-winning magical musical, still running in London's West End, is sure to marvel and entertain Muny audiences.
This powerful cast features Mattea Conforti (Matilda), Beth Malone (Miss Trunchbull), Laura Michelle Kelly (Miss Honey), Ann Harada (Mrs. Wormwood), Josh Grisetti (Mr. Wormwood) and Darlesia Cearcy (Mrs. Phelps). A psychokinetic ensemble completes this cast, including Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams. The company is also joined by the extraordinary Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.
