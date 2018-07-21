Photo Flash: The Cast of CARMEN JONES Has Magic to Do With Ben Vereen, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, the cast of Carmen Jones has "magic to do" with Ben Vereen. Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Catch Me If You Can (Regional): @wool_onesie Who needs Charlieâ€™s Angels when you have Carlâ€™s. #abtcatchme #sip #istolethispic from @codyccooley

Carmen Jones (Off-Broadway): @lyricalsouljo â€ªWeâ€™ve got Magic to Do with #BenVereen!!!!! #SIP #CarmenJonesCast #BroadwayWorld @officialbroadwayworld #cscCarmenJones #NYCâ€¬

Willy Wonka (Regional): @jkmckay This just in... Phineous and Rachel reporting live from Ossington where Wonkamania has taken the world by storm! #SIP #willywonka #willywonkaLOT #lowerossingtontheatre #reportinglive #CBS

Desperate Measures (Off-Broadway): @lomo212 Feeling like rockstars for this Saturday Intermission Pic aka #SIP #desperatemeasures @newworldstages

The Little Mermaid (Regional): @bobby_zupkofska Second Weekend #SIP with my QUEENS







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You