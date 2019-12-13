Photo Flash: Take a Look at Rehearsal Photos from Roundabout's A SOLDIER'S PLAY

Click Here for More Articles on A SOLDIER'S PLAY

A Soldier's Play begins preview performances on December 27, 2019, and opens officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Take a look at rehearsal photos below!

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





