Photo Flash: Take a Look at Rehearsal Photos from Roundabout's A SOLDIER'S PLAY
A Soldier's Play begins preview performances on December 27, 2019, and opens officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
Take a look at rehearsal photos below!
1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Cast
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood
Jerry O'Connel, Blair Underwood
McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Nnamdi Asomugha, Billy Eugene Jones
Cast
