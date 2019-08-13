Photo Flash: Stars Celebrate Broadway Veterans Stephanie Pope and Aarne Lofgren's Wedding!

Family and friends, including some of Broadways best and brightest all came out to celebrate the marriage of Broadway veterans, Stephanie Pope and Aarne Lofgren.

Pope, a Fosse dancer who has appeared in 10 Broadway shows including CHICAGO, the revival of PIPPIN and FOSSE and Lofgren, a flyman at The Winter Garden Theater and a 45 year member of the Stagehands Union, Local One were wed at The Chart House in Weehawken, NJ.

With breathtaking views of the NY City skyline, it was the perfect setting for Pope, who grew up in East Harlem, NY and Lofgren, who grew up in Edgewater directly across the Hudson River.

Their first dance, choreographed by Broadway performer and choreographer, Albert Guerzon, was a medley of Ben E. King's "There Is A Rose In Spanish Harlem" and Bruce Springsteen's "I'm In Love With A Jersey [Guy] and culminated in a guests call to action of "Everybody dance now!" with C. C. Music factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat".

Upon arrival guests, who included such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, Brian "Stokes" Mitchell, Regina Taylor, Roz Ryan and Michael Stuhlbarg, were greeted by an authentic 'fly rail' with their names and table numbers attached to the ropes. The 'fly rail' was built by Lofgren's friends and family who are also long time Local One members.

Photo credit: Victoria Jackson, Steve Singer, Kate Best

Allison Tucker-Mitchell, Aarne Lofgren, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, Brian Stokes Mitchell





