Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Gavin Creel & More Check Out Disney-Inspired Designs at FIT

Disney on Broadway continues its 25th anniversary celebration in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology, creating a unique design challenge for students to reimagine contemporary designs for some of Disney on Broadway's iconic female characters. The partnership is a first between Disney on Broadway and the college, which will soon be celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The design challenge represents the work of 10 FIT Fashion Design students whose designs were selected from among nearly 100 submissions.

The student finalists, who are from all over the world, will have their garments on display in an exhibition at the Art and Design Gallery located in FIT's Pomerantz Art and Design Center through October 6.

The students and their Disney on Broadway design inspirations are:

· Marianna Gonzalez, a fourth-year student from Brownsville, Texas, designing for Jane from Tarzan

· Eunhye Jo, a third-year student from Seoul, South Korea, designing for Rafiki from

The Lion King

· Ashna Moogi, a third-year student from Bangalore, India, designing for Elsa from Frozen

· Yelayny Placencia, a fourth-year student from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, designing for Anna from Frozen

· Ruby SeoHee Shin, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Nala from The Lion King

· Annette Stone, a fourth-year student from northern California, designing for Jasmine from Aladdin

· Paige Walker, a fourth-year student from Ontario, Canada, designing for Belle from Beauty and the Beast

· Georgianna Wells, a fourth-year student from Memphis, Tennessee, designing for Katherine from Newsies

· Baoqing Yu, a second-year student from Taishan, Guangdong, China, designing for Ariel from The Little Mermaid

· Sooyoung Yun, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Mary Poppins

Some of the Disney on Broadway family came out to check out the designs and you can check out photos from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes





