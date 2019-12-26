Photo Flash: See Skylar Astin, Jane Levy, & More in a First Look at ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
NBC has shared a first look at their new musical drama series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, premiering Tuesday, January 7!
The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star on the series.
See the photos below!
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.
Photo Credit: Katie Yu, Sergei Bachlakov, and James Dittiger/NBC
Jane Levy, Skylar Astin and John Clarence Stewart
Michael Thomas Grant, Jane Levy and Kapil Talkwalker
