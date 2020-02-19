Photo Flash: See Katie Rose Clarke and Noah Weisberg in DATE OF A LIFETIME

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) presented a one night only benefit performance of "Date of a Lifetime" on February 17th a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin, music by Robert Baumgartner, Jr. with musical direction by Isaac Harlan and directed by Nathan Brewer. The performance starred Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, Light in the Piazza) and Noah Weisberg (South Pacific, Legally Blonde).

In the pressurized few minutes of a speed date, two singles suggest to each other what they think their entire lives would be like if they allowed their brief tête-à-tête to go beyond the "switch partners" bell. Competing comical and fraught visions of the future leave them wondering if the person they have just met is the Date from Hell or the Date of a Lifetime.





