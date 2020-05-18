Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and more!
Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, The Politician offers a comedic and satirical glimpse into just what it takes to be a politician.
See the first look below!
In season two, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede's re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.
The Politician Season 2 returns to Netflix Friday, June 19th.
Photo Credits:
Giovanni Rufino and Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch
Ben Platt, Ryan Haddad
Julia Schlaepfer, Ben Platt,Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones
