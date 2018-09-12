Photo Flash: Reba Catches a Magic Carpet to Visit ALADDIN

Last night the Queen of Country Music, Reba McEntire, took in a performance of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. After the show, Reba join the cast backstage. Check out the photos below!

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw(The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin currently stars Broadway veteran Telly Leung (Allegiance, Rent, TV's "Glee") in the title role, Arielle Jacobs (In the Heights, Wicked) as Jasmine, Major Attaway in his Broadway debut as Genie, and, as Jafar, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me) brings to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film.

Photo Credit: Shay Frey Courtesy Disney Theatrical Productions

