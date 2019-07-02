Photo Flash: ROCK OF AGES Brings the Jam Back to the Stage

Get a first look at the 10th Anniversary Production of ROCK OF AGES, which has returned to the New York stage for a limited engagement at New World Stages. Nominated for five Tony Awards during its record-breaking Broadway run, this anniversary engagement plays a 16-week run through Sunday, October 6, 2019.

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a monumental six-year run of 2,350 performances, carving the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time. In honor of the show's landmark anniversary, this production reunites ROCK OF AGES' award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story is mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Clueless) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team: scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by Gregory Gale (The Wedding Singer), lighting design by Jason Lyons (Bring It On: The Musical), sound design by Peter Hylenski (Frozen), and projection design byZachary Borovay (In The Heights). KGM Theatrical serves as General Manager, with casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The 10th Anniversary cast includes CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew and Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, with original Broadway cast member Mitchell Jarvis (Gettin' the Band Back Together) and Katie Webber (Wicked) reprising their roles of Lonny and Waitress #1, respectively. PJ Griffith (American Idiot) stars as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban (Rock of Ages National Tour) as Dennis, Dane Biren ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Franz, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, Tom Galantich (Mamma Mia!) as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple) as Justice/Mother. Rounding out the ensemble are Rock of Ages Las Vegas alumni Ashley E. Matthews and Leah Reed, Michael Mahany (Spring Awakening), Mekhai Lee (The Color Purple National Tour), Kevin Michael Raponey (A Chorus Line National Tour), Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots), and Autumn Guzzardi (9 to 5).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





